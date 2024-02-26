New advertising agency group is set to disrupt the agency landscape
EINPresswire.com/ -- A new agency group is set to disrupt the agency landscape. Over the next 12 to 18 months ONQOR Group intends to acquire agencies across the UK, EU and US creating a 1,500 headcount full service agency group.
The new group, a venture in partnership with an investment fund, will be acquiring agencies across marketing, creative, production and PR space, based out of their incoming head office in Farringdon, London.
ONQOR Group CEO Joe Kaul, says “at present, the agency landscape is incredibly fragmented and ripe for a new group to service clients of all sizes and nature. Our ambition is to grow a multidisciplinary group with the best talent in the industry, backed by proprietary AI solutions.”
Historically, the marketing industry has struggled with staff retention and staff wellbeing, but ONQOR Group’s intention is to build a network of firms, servicing clients ethically and fairly, that prioritises staff fulfilment. Kaul states that the group will “leverage proprietary AI technologies to maximise efficacy for clients, whilst ensuring all stakeholders are treated with respect and dignity.”
Joe Kaul is the founder and CEO of B-Corp creative agency ONQOR and is Forbes 30u30 in Marketing & Advertising. The fund is a family investment firm with over 100 acquisitions across eleven countries.
Acquisition announcements to follow. Head to ONQOR.group for more information.
For further information, an interview or high-res images please contact:
Joe Kaul, Founder and CEO, ONQOR Group, joe@onqor.co.uk
Talia Cohen, PA to CEO, ONQOR Group, talia.cohen@onqor.co.uk
EMBARGO WEDNESDAY 28th February.
Joe Kaul
The new group, a venture in partnership with an investment fund, will be acquiring agencies across marketing, creative, production and PR space, based out of their incoming head office in Farringdon, London.
ONQOR Group CEO Joe Kaul, says “at present, the agency landscape is incredibly fragmented and ripe for a new group to service clients of all sizes and nature. Our ambition is to grow a multidisciplinary group with the best talent in the industry, backed by proprietary AI solutions.”
Historically, the marketing industry has struggled with staff retention and staff wellbeing, but ONQOR Group’s intention is to build a network of firms, servicing clients ethically and fairly, that prioritises staff fulfilment. Kaul states that the group will “leverage proprietary AI technologies to maximise efficacy for clients, whilst ensuring all stakeholders are treated with respect and dignity.”
Joe Kaul is the founder and CEO of B-Corp creative agency ONQOR and is Forbes 30u30 in Marketing & Advertising. The fund is a family investment firm with over 100 acquisitions across eleven countries.
Acquisition announcements to follow. Head to ONQOR.group for more information.
For further information, an interview or high-res images please contact:
Joe Kaul, Founder and CEO, ONQOR Group, joe@onqor.co.uk
Talia Cohen, PA to CEO, ONQOR Group, talia.cohen@onqor.co.uk
EMBARGO WEDNESDAY 28th February.
Joe Kaul
ONQOR Group
email us here