Turner, Rasch, & Martin LLP Announces Name Change to Turner & Rasch and a Continuation of Exceptional Legal Services

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turner & Rasch is pleased to announce the firm’s name change. With the departure of Jonathan Martin, Esq. from the firm, the firm will now be known as Turner & Rasch, and the firm will continue with its commitment to providing exceptional legal services with a trauma-informed lens.

Presley Turner, Esq., MPA, LSW, CA and Sydney Rasch, Esq., both award-winning partners of the firm, along with their associates, will seamlessly assume responsibility for all of Jonathan Martin's clients. Their renowned expertise along with their extensive legal knowledge and dedication to client advocacy, make them well-equipped to ensure a smooth transition and continued success for all clients.

"Presley Turner and I along with our dedicated team are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for all clients, upholding our commitment to excellence with a trauma-informed approach," says Sydney Rasch, Esq.

Turner & Rasch is a full-service law firm, specializing in a wide range of legal services including family law, civil litigation, corporate law, and estate planning. The firm's reputation for excellence and client-centered approach has made it a trusted resource within the legal community.

Presley Turner, Esq., MPA, LSW, CA and Sydney Rasch, Esq. are recognized for their outstanding work in divorce cases, offering compassionate and strategic representation to clients navigating complex legal matters. Their dedication to achieving favorable outcomes for their clients has earned them respect and admiration in the legal field.

Turner & Rasch remains committed to upholding the highest standards of legal integrity and professionalism. The firm looks forward to continuing to serve clients with the same level of excellence and personalized attention that has been its hallmark since its inception.

For more information or to inquire about legal services, please contact Turner & Rasch at (501) 835-6792 or visit the website at https://www.trm-llp.com.

About Sydney Rasch, Esq: Sydney Rasch, Esq. is a dedicated attorney licensed to practice law in Arkansas and Missouri, including the Eastern and Western Districts of both states. She is an esteemed member of the legal community, holding positions such as the past President of the Arkansas Association of Women Lawyers, the 2nd District Chair for the Young Lawyers Division, and serving as the 2nd District Representative on the Arkansas Supreme Court's Client Security Fund Commission. As a proud native of Central Arkansas and an active member of the community, Sydney has demonstrated her commitment to public service through her involvement with various local nonprofits, including Pulaski & Perry County CASA, Woman’s Own Worth, New Leaders Council - Arkansas, Arkansas Appleseed Legal Justice Center, and North Little Rock Friends of Animals. Her dedication to supporting victims of domestic violence reflects her compassionate nature and her desire to make a positive impact in the lives of those in need. Sydney's impressive legal career spans practice areas such as family law, child custody and support, divorce, domestic violence law, real estate law, employment law, creditor's rights law, and civil/contractual litigation. Recognized for her contributions to the legal profession, Sydney has been featured in AY Magazine's "Best of Lawyers - Family Law," Arkansas Money & Politics Magazine's "Legal Elite," and Soirée Magazine's "Best Lawyers List - Family Law." Additionally, she was honored as Alumnus of the Year by New Leaders Council Arkansas in 2022. Sydney's multi-faceted expertise, unwavering dedication to community service, and commitment to achieving positive outcomes for her clients establish her as a standout figure in the legal field.

About Presley Turner, Esq., MPA, LSW, CA: Presley Turner, Esq., MPA, LSW, CA, is a distinguished legal and social work professional dedicated to advocating for the well-being of individuals and families. Presley commenced her academic journey by obtaining a Bachelor of Social Work (B.S.W.) from the University of Arkansas in 2016, followed by a Master of Public Administration (M.P.A.) from UA Little Rock in 2019. Continuing her pursuit of knowledge, Presley earned her Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from UA Little Rock Bowen School of Law in 2019. She is licensed to practice law in Arkansas and the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas, and also holds a social work license in the state. As an Attorney ad Litem and a devoted Parent Counsel specializing in dependency and neglect cases within the 15th Judicial District, Presley brings her unique blend of legal and social work expertise to her practice.

A proud member of the legal community, Presley is actively involved in the Arkansas Bar Association, the Arkansas Association of Women Lawyers, and the Pulaski County Bar Association. Additionally, she holds a distinct position as a certified trauma specialist and has taken on the role of Founder of the Center for Advocacy and Awareness, an organization committed to educating attorneys and professionals on trauma-related matters. Presley's dedication to public service is evidenced by her numerous accolades, including the Dean’s Certificate of Distinguished Public Service, the Certificate of Public Service, and her role as Editor-in-Chief of the Arkansas Journal of Social Change and Public Service during her time in law school. She continues to contribute to the legal field by hosting continuing legal education courses on emotional abuse and trauma.

In her legal practice, Presley focuses on various areas, including family law, child custody and support, divorce, child welfare law, child maltreatment, domestic violence law, dependency-neglect law, and guardianship/adoption law, among others. Her unwavering commitment to advocacy has been recognized by Arkansas Money & Politics Magazine's "Legal Elite" for both 2021 and 2023, further solidifying her reputation as an esteemed professional in the legal arena. Presley's unique background and steadfast dedication to promoting justice and social welfare make her a notable presence within the legal and social work communities.

About Turner & Rasch: Turner & Rasch is a distinguished woman-owned law firm located in the heart of downtown Little Rock, Arkansas. Established by legal partners Presley Turner, Esq., MPA, LSW, CA, and Sydney Rasch, Esq., this dynamic firm is committed to providing exceptional legal representation and advocacy for their clients in a range of practice areas including family law, child custody and support, divorce, domestic violence law, real estate law, employment law, creditor's rights law, and civil/contractual litigation and more.

With a robust background in social work and law, Presley Turner brings a unique blend of expertise to the firm. As a licensed attorney and social worker, she leverages her deep understanding of family dynamics and social welfare to effectively serve her clients. Her dedication to public service and commitment to advocating for the rights of individuals and families are evident in her extensive professional achievements and involvement in the legal community.

Sydney Rasch, on the other hand, brings a creative perspective to the practice of law, having earned her Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art before pursuing her Juris Doctor. Her artistic sensibility informs her approach to legal challenges, allowing her to navigate complex legal issues with a distinct and innovative mindset. Her commitment to excellence and her passion for the law make her an invaluable asset to the firm and its clientele.

Together, Presley Turner and Sydney Rasch have built a law firm that embodies integrity, compassion, and unwavering dedication to their clients. Their collective expertise, combined with their shared vision for justice and equity, drives the firm's mission to provide personalized, effective legal solutions while striving to create positive change within their community. Turner & Rasch stands as a testament to the powerful impact of women in the legal profession and remains a beacon of unwavering support and advocacy for those in need.

