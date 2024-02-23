Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum calls on EU to be bold in its support to Ukrainian society

Ahead of the second commemoration of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (EaP CSF) Steering Committee and all six EaP CSF National Platforms have strongly condemned Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine in their latest joint statement released today.

The EaP CSF National Platforms represent more than 1,200 CSOs in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine.

“Two years have passed since Russia’s full-scale invasion of our country which, in reality, started ten years ago with the occupation and illegal annexation of Crimea. Russia must be stopped with all possible means,” said Ruslan Havryliuk, EaP CSF Steering Committee member and EaP CSF National Facilitator, Ukraine. “We, the Ukrainian nation, are currently paying the highest price possible for our future as an independent, democratic, and European state, trying to stop the Russian beast that wants to destroy order (peace) in the whole of Europe.”

The Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum calls on the European institutions, EU member states and the international community to step up and be bold in their support to Ukrainian society, including civil society organisations, and to provide all necessary support on the way to EU membership.

The Forum also calls on the International Criminal Court, the European Union and the Member States, the Eastern Partnership countries, where applicable, to investigate and prosecute, and assist in investigations of Russian war crimes, international crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine against its people.

