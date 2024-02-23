Public lecture by Nobel Prize winner Oleksandra Matviichuk in Kyiv – Join on 28 February

With EU support, the Eastern Europe Foundation organises a public lecture by Oleksandra Matviichuk, human rights activist, winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize and Head of the Centre for Civil Liberties (Центр громадянських свобод).

The event is scheduled for 28 February, 5 pm, at the Kyiv School of Economics.

The discussion will focus on challenges faced by activists, effective communication to keep Ukraine on the global agenda, and the role of civil society organisations (CSOs) in protecting human rights and documenting war crimes.

To participate, please register.

The event is part of the “History of Ukrainian Civil Society” online course which was published on the Zrozumilo! platform in partnership with the East Europe Foundation and the Ukrainian Institute.

The event is organised by the East Europe Foundation in collaboration with the Ukrainian Institute and the Kyiv School of Economics under the Phoenix Project, with financial support from the European Union.

