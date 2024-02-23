Singapore Congratulates Brunei Darussalam on the Occasion of Its 40th National Day

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan have written congratulatory letters to His Majesty Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang di Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance and Economy, and Minister of Foreign Affairs to convey their congratulations on the occasion of Brunei’s 40th National Day on 23 February 2024.

The texts of the letters are appended.

. . . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

23 FEBRUARY 2024

Congratulatory Message from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to His Majesty Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang di Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance and Economy, and Minister of Foreign Affairs

23 February 2024

His Majesty Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah

Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam

Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance and Economy and Minister of Foreign Affairs

Brunei Darussalam

Your Majesty,

On behalf of the people of Singapore, I congratulate Your Majesty and all Bruneians on the joyous occasion of the 40th National Day of Brunei Darussalam.

The harmony, stability, and prosperity enjoyed by Bruneians from all walks of life today speaks volumes about Your Majesty’s forward-looking and benevolent reign. During my inaugural State Visit to Brunei last month at Your Majesty’s invitation, I saw first-hand the remarkable pride Bruneians have in their rich history and culture. I was also impressed by the young and talented Bruneians whom I met during my visit, and am confident that Brunei will remain a bright spot in this region under Your Majesty’s capable leadership.

As the smallest independent states in Southeast Asia, Brunei and Singapore have stood together through various challenges over the past four decades. Our high levels of mutual trust, shared strategic outlooks, and close people-to-people ties will continue to fuel our strong partnership across various areas. As we mark 40 years of diplomatic ties, I look forward to working closely with Your Majesty to take our partnership to new heights.

My wife and I wish Your Majesty and Her Majesty the Raja Isteri continued good health and happiness. We look forward to welcoming Your Majesties to Singapore soon.

Yours sincerely,

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Congratulatory Message from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to His Majesty Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang di Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance and Economy, and Minister of Foreign Affairs

23 February 2024

Your Majesty,

On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on Brunei’s 40th National Day.

Since Brunei achieved independence in 1984, the nation has experienced vibrant growth and development, even amidst the geopolitical, economic and technological challenges that the region has undergone. This is a testament to Your Majesty’s steadfast and wise leadership as well as the strength of character of the Bruneian people.

As Brunei commemorates this significant milestone, it is timely to also reflect on the 40 years of friendship and collaboration between our two nations. We remain committed to strengthening our bilateral cooperation so that it continues to benefit future generations. I am confident that our special relationship will continue to flourish for many years to come.

Ho Ching and I wish Your Majesty and Her Majesty Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha good health and happiness, and Brunei’s continued peace and prosperity.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

His Majesty Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah

Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam

Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance and Economy and Minister of Foreign Affairs

Brunei Darussalam

Congratulatory Message from Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to His Majesty Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang di Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance and Economy, and Minister of Foreign Affairs

23 February 2024

His Majesty Paduka Seri Baginda Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah

Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam

Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance and Economy and Minister of Foreign Affairs

Brunei Darussalam

Your Majesty,

Please accept my sincerest congratulations on the jubilant occasion of Brunei’s 40th National Day.

With Your Majesty’s strong support, Brunei and Singapore have nurtured a special and unique relationship built on longstanding and close cooperation, a deep trust at the highest levels, and strong people-to-people ties. Our mutually beneficial partnership extends to the regional and multilateral fora, where we have worked together to enhance ASEAN centrality and advance common interests. As we commemorate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations, we have much to be proud of. I look forward to working closely with Your Majesty’s government for the benefit of our peoples.

Joy and I wish Your Majesty and Her Majesty Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha good health and every success.

Yours sincerely,

DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN