Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Fuzeon, enfuvirtide, Date of authorisation: 27/05/2003, Revision: 25, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Fuzeon (seen in more than 1 patient in 10) are injection-site reactions (pain and inflammation at the site of injection), peripheral neuropathy (damage to the nerves in the extremities causing tingling or numbness in the hands and feet) and weight loss. In clinical studies, injection-site reactions have been reported in 98% of patients, mostly occurring within the first week of treatment. It caused mild to moderate pain or discomfort, which did not increase during treatment. For the full list of all side effects reported with Fuzeon, see the package leaflet.

Fuzeon should not be used in people who may be hypersensitive (allergic) to enfuvirtide or any of the other ingredients.

As with all other anti-HIV medicines, patients taking Fuzeon may be at risk of osteonecrosis (death of bone tissue) or immune-reactivation syndrome (symptoms of infection caused by the recovering immune system). Patients who have problems with their liver may be at an elevated risk of liver damage when taking treatment for HIV infection.