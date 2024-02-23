Submit Release
SPOR Status Update, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 10 April 2024, 10:00 (CEST) to 10 April 2024, 12:30 (CEST)

EMA is organising a public webinar on Substance, Product, Organisation, Referentials (SPOR) Regulatory Data Management (RDM) services status update. 

SPOR RDM services aim to facilitate the reliable exchange of medicinal product information in a robust and consistent manner, enabling increased data quality and interoperability, efficiencies and more efficient regulatory action. Through the integration of its services with other systems used for regulatory procedures, such as IRIS, SPOR actively contributes to their success and full benefits realisation.
During the event, the following information on RDM service activities (i.e. SMS, XEVMPD/Art.57, OMS, and RMS) will be provided: 
•  Highlights of 2023, 
•  Achievements in Q1 2024, 
•  What is planned for Q2 2024.

