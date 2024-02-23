Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Kesimpta, ofatumumab, Date of authorisation: 26/03/2021, Revision: 7, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Kesimpta (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) are upper respiratory tract infections (nose and throat infections), urinary tract infections (infections of the structures that carry urine), reactions at the site of injection (redness, pain, itching, and swelling) and injection-related reactions (fever, headache, muscle pain, chills and tiredness). 

For the full list of side effects of Kesimpta, see the package leaflet.

Kesimpta must not be used in patients with severe active infections, severely weakened immune systems or cancer.

For the full list of restrictions, see the package leaflet.

