The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amending Order No. 4264 dated January 13, 2024, “On the establishment of the Organizing Committee regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework…

AZERBAIJAN, February 22 - Guided by clause 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

The following amendments shall be made to the 1st part of the Order No. 4264 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated January 13, 2024, (Order No. 4271 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated January 19, 2024) “On the establishment of the Organizing Committee regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol and the 6th session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement”:

After the paragraph “Samir Sharifov – Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, new paragraphs with the following content shall be added:

“Khanlar Aghalarov- Chairman of the Board of the Seaside Boulevard Department

Gulshan Akhundova-Chairperson of the “Women, Development, Future” Public Union.

2. The paragraph “Ruslan Aliyev – Director General of the “Azerigaz” Production Union of State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan” shall be removed.

3. After the paragraph “Sevinj Fataliyeva – Member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, a new paragraph with the following content shall be added:

“Sabina Hajiyeva- Head of the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

4. After the paragraph “Vusal Huseynov – Chief of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, a new paragraph with the following content shall be added:

“Mehriban İmanova – Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Science Foundation”.

5. After the paragraph “Ulvi Mehdiyev – Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, a new paragraph with the following content shall be added:

“Maryam Majidova- Head of the “Gender Hub” Public Union of the Youth Gender Equality Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

6. After the paragraph “Saleh Mammadov – Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads”, the new paragraphs with the following content shall be added:

“Natavan Mammadova- Secretary General of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Nigar Mammadova –Director of "DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity" Limited Liability Company

Shabnam Mammadova- Founder of the “SmartNation” platform”.

7. After the paragraph “Bahar Muradova – Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, the new paragraphs with the following content shall be added:

“Ilgar Musayev- Chief of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Samira Musayeva – Deputy Chief of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

8. After the paragraph ““Fuad Naghiyev – Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, the new paragraphs with the following content shall be added:

“Rovshan Najaf- President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Konul Nurullayeva- Member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

9. After the paragraph “Samir Rzayev – First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company”, a new paragraph with the following content shall be added:

“Ruslan Sadigov – Executive Director of the Baku White City project”.

10. After the paragraph “Mariana Vasileva – Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, the new paragraphs with the following content shall be added:

“Inara Valiyeva- Chairperson of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Parvana Valiyeva – Executive Director of the "Health Service" Public Union, co-founder of the “Environmental Protection First” Coalition

Fatma Yildirim – Member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, February 22, 2024