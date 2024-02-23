From John Kevin Stitt, Governor of the State of Oklahoma

AZERBAIJAN, February 23 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear President Aliyev,

I extend my sincere congratulations on your recent re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and my best wishes as you lead your country in your fifth term.

It is with great pride that I reflect on the success of the National Guard State Partnership Program between Oklahoma and Azerbaijan. The strong rapport and collaborative initiatives we have undertaken together for over twenty years have yielded significant progress, particularly in promoting cultural understanding and strengthening the skills of our military personnel. I anticipate further joint efforts to deepen our cooperation and foster mutual growth.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

John Kevin Stitt

Governor of the State of Oklahoma