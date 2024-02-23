Investors Resolve Dispute Over Historic Lake George Hamlet
EINPresswire.com/ -- At the close of 2023 a group of private investors working in league with the Lake George Land Conservancy purchased a historic 93-acre development site for $2.25 million from Thomas Eliopoulos II, a businessman with family ties to the region dating back more than 40 years.
Mr. Eliopoulos' father purchased a 500-acre real estate project in Glenburnie in 1981 and made significant contributions to regional conservation efforts by safeguarding Anthony's Nose Mountain, now known as The Last Great Shoreline, in a 1999 deal and again with the nearby 72-acre Beaver Pond in a 2016 deal with the Lake George Land Conservancy. These land transactions helped protect critical habitats for the endangered peregrine falcon and a multitude of plants and other wildlife in the Adirondack Park.
Glenburnie is a hamlet in Blair’s Bay on Lake George that is dotted with nearly 50 homes which surround a private golf course and at one time was home to the Glenburnie Inn, but for the past 15 years local property owners have been locked in a series of litigations that aimed to curb the scope of certain residential development plans.
After Mr. Eliopoulos purchased the balance of the property outright in 2020, the parties were able to agree on an outcome for the fate of the site.
“Environmental stewardship has always been a political priority for me,” said Eliopoulos. “And I am glad to be able to continue with this purpose now in partnership with the Glenburnie Preservation Fund to support their strategic conservation plans.”
The ecologically significant Sucker Brook’s main entrance as tributary into Lake George will ultimately be protected as part of this transaction. The nearby Sucker Brook Preserve is a corridor of lands that encompasses a total of 1,078 acres and more than 6 miles of trails which the Lake George Land Conservancy has been assembling for several decades.
Peg Olsen, a representative of the Glenburnie Preservation Fund recently stated, “This agreement will ultimately help protect the water quality of Lake George, preserve the scenic and open space values of the region and provide a critical wildlife corridor between other lands protected by the Lake George Land Conservancy.”
For further information please contact Cullen and Dykman LLP at 518.788.9440
Christopher E. Buckey, Esq
Mr. Eliopoulos' father purchased a 500-acre real estate project in Glenburnie in 1981 and made significant contributions to regional conservation efforts by safeguarding Anthony's Nose Mountain, now known as The Last Great Shoreline, in a 1999 deal and again with the nearby 72-acre Beaver Pond in a 2016 deal with the Lake George Land Conservancy. These land transactions helped protect critical habitats for the endangered peregrine falcon and a multitude of plants and other wildlife in the Adirondack Park.
Glenburnie is a hamlet in Blair’s Bay on Lake George that is dotted with nearly 50 homes which surround a private golf course and at one time was home to the Glenburnie Inn, but for the past 15 years local property owners have been locked in a series of litigations that aimed to curb the scope of certain residential development plans.
After Mr. Eliopoulos purchased the balance of the property outright in 2020, the parties were able to agree on an outcome for the fate of the site.
“Environmental stewardship has always been a political priority for me,” said Eliopoulos. “And I am glad to be able to continue with this purpose now in partnership with the Glenburnie Preservation Fund to support their strategic conservation plans.”
The ecologically significant Sucker Brook’s main entrance as tributary into Lake George will ultimately be protected as part of this transaction. The nearby Sucker Brook Preserve is a corridor of lands that encompasses a total of 1,078 acres and more than 6 miles of trails which the Lake George Land Conservancy has been assembling for several decades.
Peg Olsen, a representative of the Glenburnie Preservation Fund recently stated, “This agreement will ultimately help protect the water quality of Lake George, preserve the scenic and open space values of the region and provide a critical wildlife corridor between other lands protected by the Lake George Land Conservancy.”
For further information please contact Cullen and Dykman LLP at 518.788.9440
Christopher E. Buckey, Esq
Cullen and Dykman LLP
+1 518-788-9440
email us here