Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market Booming Worldwide with Major Giants Amazon, Upwork, Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy
Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market 2024
Latest research study released on the Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Gig Economy and Sharing Economy market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
— Criag Francis
Key Players in This Report Include:
OlA (India), Uber (United States), Airbnb (United States), Roadie (United States), Flipkart (India), Amazon (United States), Swiggy (India), Uber Eats (United States), Zomato (India), Foodpanda (Germany), Upwork (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy market to witness a CAGR of 29% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Application (SMEs Enterprise, Large Enterprise) by Type (Ridesharing, Short-term rentals, Coworking, Grocery delivery services, Freelancing platform, Others)
Definition:
The gig economy means when individuals offer their services on a part-time or casual basis to companies. On the other hand, the sharing economy allows for individuals and families to take advantage of an asset they possess and rent it to people who need it.
Market Trends:
• Need to Bridge the Gap between Unutilized Asset Owners and Consumers as well as Employers and Freelancers
• Advancement in Technologies
Market Drivers:
• Rapid Growth in Applications of Gig Economy & Sharing Economy
Market Opportunities:
• Growing Demand for Working Spaces, Money Lending Platforms can create Opportunities for Market Growth
Major Highlights of the Gig Economy and Sharing Economy Market report released by HTF MI:
Market Breakdown by Application (SMEs Enterprise, Large Enterprise) by Type (Ridesharing, Short-term rentals, Coworking, Grocery delivery services, Freelancing platform, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Gig Economy and Sharing Economy market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Gig Economy and Sharing Economy market.
• -To showcase the development of the Gig Economy and Sharing Economy market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Gig Economy and Sharing Economy market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Gig Economy and Sharing Economy market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Gig Economy and Sharing Economy market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Key questions answered:
• How feasible is Gig Economy and Sharing Economy market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Gig Economy and Sharing Economy near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Gig Economy and Sharing Economy market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
