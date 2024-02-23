InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Improved Bullet that Decreases Coefficient Drag when Expelled from a Firearm
EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas M. of Emmett, ID is the creator of the Better Bullet, a bullet designed to decrease the coefficient drag on a fired projectile to enable the projectile to go further efficiently. The projectile is comprised of a solid or hollow bullet pointed at both ends. The bullet can be fired from several different types of guns, while decreasing the level of drag that the bullet endures when fired. The bullet will be propelled from the rear with a gas block fitted to the pointed rear of the bullet. Both variations offer a more effective and efficient projectile with reduced drag to enhance terminal effectiveness.
The firearms and ammunition market are dynamic and influenced by various factors, including legal regulations, consumer preferences, and technological advancements within the field. Advances in firearm and ammunition technology, such as improvements in materials, designs, and ballistics, can drive new product development and influence market trends. Several innovations have been introduced in the field of firearm bullets, focusing on improving performance, accuracy, and versatility.
Products like hollow point bullets, frangible bullets, expanding bullets, armor-piercing bullets, etc. have been developed to improve firearm accuracy and versatility; however, none of these products address decreasing drag coefficient on fired projectiles. The Better Bullet is the perfect niche product that innovates on the current market and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Thomas filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Better Bullet product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Better Bullet can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
