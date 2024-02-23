Agriculture and Fisheries Council of 26 February 2024

Indicative programme

All times are approximate and subject to change

Chairs:

– David Clarinval, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Self-Employed, SMEs and Agriculture, Institutional Reform and Democratic Renewal

– Hilde Crevits, Belgian Flemish Minister for Welfare, Public Health and the Family, and responsible for Fisheries

From 08.30

Arrivals (live streaming)

+/- 8.45

Doorstep by David Clarinval (live streaming)

10.00

Beginning of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting

Adoption of the agenda

Approval of ‘A’ items

Non-legislative list

Legislative activities (+/- 10.10 public session

+/- 10.15

Need for both rapid and structural responses to the current crisis situation in the agricultural sector

Any other business

– GAEC 7 and 8 (information from the Romanian delegation)

– agriculture, the CAP and food sovereignty in the EU (information from the Italian delegation)

– farmers’ calls for a competitive and resilient agricultural sector (information from the Slovak delegation)

– GAEC 7 and 8 (information from the Polish delegation)

+/- 12.50

Any other business (public session):

– Ministerial conference on biosecurity and vaccination (information from the presidency)

During lunch break (+/- 13.25) – press conference in live streaming.

+/- 15.20

Any other business (public session):

– EU reduction target for 2040 (information from the Polish delegation)

– Unilateral management measures for fisheries introduced by the United Kingdom (information from the Danish delegation)

– Mandatory use of the “CATCH” system (information from the Commission)

Arrangements for the press conference

Due to planned demonstrations*, the press conference will take place in a hybrid format: EU accredited journalists will be able to participate and ask questions either remotely or in person at the Justus Lipsius building press room.

To attend the event remotely, please use this link to register and have the possibility to ask questions.

Those who already registered for the previous press events of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council do not need to do it again.

Deadline for registration: Monday, 26 February 2024 at 12.00

Further instructions will be sent to all registered participants shortly after the deadline.

* There will be an important farmers’ demonstration in the European Quarter on Monday 26 February from 08.00 to 18.00.

Subway stations Parc, Arts‑Lois, Maelbeek, and Schuman, will be closed and access to the Schuman roundabout will be difficult as tractors have been allowed to drive on Rue de la Loi up to Maelbeek station.

The security perimeter that the police will put in place will depend on the scale of the demonstration and the evolution of the situation during the day. Europa and Justus Lipsius main entrances should remain accessible but may be closed without notice, if necessary. Therefore, if you wish to cover the Agriculture and Fisheries Council, we recommend arriving early at the Council building (the Press centre will be open from 07.30).