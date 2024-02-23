Press conference on Environmental Crime Directive

Lead MEP Antonius Manders (EPP, NL) will brief journalists following the final plenary vote on new rules extending the list of environmental crimes and setting related sanctions.

When: Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 14.00 CET

Where: European Parliament in Strasbourg, Daphne Caruana Galizia press conference room (WEISS N -1/201)

How: Accredited media representatives can attend the press conference physically. Journalists wishing to ask questions remotely need to connect via Interactio (https://ep.interactio.eu/1dxr-tkkf-mpje).

The press conference will also be web streamed live and recorded on the Parliament’s Multimedia Centre.

Interpretation will be available in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian and Dutch.

Background

The environmental crime directive extends the list of EU environmental crimes to include offences such as illegal timber trade and depletion of water resources. It also sets rules on related sanctions, which will include imprisonment sentences for individuals and company representatives of up to 10 years as well as fines. The law also introduces the so-called qualified offence comparable to ecocide defined as destruction of an ecosystem. Companies will also be liable for the damages they cause and EU governments will have to hold specialised training for police, judges and prosecutors, and organise awareness-raising campaigns to fight environmental crime. Parliament is set to approve the agreement reached with member states in November 2023 in a final vote on Tuesday.