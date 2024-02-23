EU protection against strategic lawsuits

Lead MEP Tiemo Wölken (S&D, DE) will brief journalists following the final plenary vote on new rules protecting journalists and activists from abusive lawsuits against public participation.

Background

The long-awaited anti-SLAPP directive protects journalists and human rights defenders from strategic lawsuits against public participation that aim to silence them. The new rules contain a set of safeguards to protect victims, such as the possibility to ask for a case to be dismissed early, the claimant having to cover all the costs, and not recognising third country judgments against victims residing in the EU. Parliament is set to approve the agreement reached with member states in November 2023 in a final vote on Tuesday.