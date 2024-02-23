Commission calls on Belgium, Ireland and Latvia to improve their National Energy and Climate Plans to ensure collective achievement of the EU’s 2030 targets

Today, the Commission has published its assessment of the draft updated National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs) of Belgium, Ireland and Latvia, which contain recommendations to assist the countries in raising their ambitions in line with EU targets for 2030. Today’s assessment follows the individual assessments of 21 other Member States’ draft NECPs in December 2023. In addition, today´s publication provides a revised recommendation to Czechia on its draft updated NECP related to achieving the Effort Sharing Regulation (ESR) objectives. The assessment of the draft updated NECP, which Bulgaria submitted recently, will be published soon.

The NECPs are key instruments to reach our 2030 energy and climate goals and implementing recently agreed legislation to achieve the European Green Deal. A Commission Communication assessing the aggregated impact of all of the draft NECPs was also published in December. It found that the cumulative impact of the draft NECPs is not yet sufficient to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, as is legally required by so-called ‘Fit for 55′ legislation.

Today, the Commission reiterates its call on Member States to enhance their efforts on greenhouse gas emissions reductions and better prepare for an increased uptake of renewables and improvement of energy efficiency measures. Additional measures are also encouraged to empower consumers, improve energy security and stimulate the competitiveness of European industry. Member States are required to submit the final updated NECPs by 30 June 2024, taking into account the Commission’s recommendations and individual assessments.

The Commission also reiterates its calls on Austria and Poland to submit their draft plans without further delay. Infringement proceedings are underway against these two Member States for failing to submit by 30 June 2023 their draft updated plans.