Eurogroup reconfirms Tuomas Saarenheimo as President of the Eurogroup working group

The Eurogroup today reappointed Tuomas Saarenheimo as President of the Eurogroup Working Group (EWG), the body tasked with preparing the meetings of euro area finance ministers.

Tuomas Saarenheimo has held the position since 1 April 2020. This will be his third two-year term.

I am very pleased to announce that Tuomas has been unanimously reconfirmed today for another two-year mandate, a testament to his excellent skills in leading the work of the EWG. His expertise, dedication and capacity in fostering cooperation and building consensus between member states has been instrumental in dealing with the many important files in the past years. I look forward to continuing our fruitful cooperation as we work on delivering on our ambitious Eurogroup agenda.

Paschal Donohoe, President of the Eurogroup

Today’s appointment follows Mr. Saarenheimo’s election by EWG members on 13 February.

The EWG prepares the meetings of the Eurogroup and promotes policy coordination on euro-area specific matters. It is composed of representatives of the euro area member states of the Economic and Financial Committee, the European Commission and the European Central Bank. The office of the President of the EWG is located in the General Secretariat of the Council of the EU in Brussels.

Tuomas Saarenheimo has also been re-elected as the President of the Economic and Financial Committee, which among other tasks, contributes to preparation of the work of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council and promotes policy coordination among EU member states.