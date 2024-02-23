InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Magnetic Firearm Holster for Keeping a Firearm Secure and Easily Accessible
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ian W. of Ocala, FL is the creator of The Holster Holder, a magnetic metal clip designed to support a pistol holster and its firearm. The clip can be mounted to a flat surface like concrete, drywall, and even in vehicles, ensuring users can keep their firearm safely and securely holstered while maintaining quick access if needed.
The device is further comprised of a magnet, rolled edges, an adhesive backing, and a recessed imprinted area. Users can mount the device via the adhesive, allowing it to be conveniently installed on almost any flat surface (e.g., inside a vehicle, on concrete, and more). Once in place, a firearm holster is inserted and secured onto the recessed area of the clip. The holster and its firearm remain secure and in an easily accessible position should the need arise to draw the firearm. The holder may also be customized with a logo or in various colors, as desired.
The firearm accessories market typically includes a wide range of products, such as holsters, optics, grips, slings, lights, lasers, and more. Holsters, in particular, come in various designs, including inside-the-waistband (IWB), outside-the-waistband (OWB), shoulder holsters, ankle holsters, and specialty holsters for specific use cases. Regardless of style or application, firearm owners need quick and consistent access to their holster. Current holsters are only applied to the body, and firearm owners may need to set down their holster while keeping access to it at a moment’s notice. The Holster Holder is the perfect niche product for firearm holsters and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Ian filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to Holster Holder product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in The Holster Holder can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
The device is further comprised of a magnet, rolled edges, an adhesive backing, and a recessed imprinted area. Users can mount the device via the adhesive, allowing it to be conveniently installed on almost any flat surface (e.g., inside a vehicle, on concrete, and more). Once in place, a firearm holster is inserted and secured onto the recessed area of the clip. The holster and its firearm remain secure and in an easily accessible position should the need arise to draw the firearm. The holder may also be customized with a logo or in various colors, as desired.
The firearm accessories market typically includes a wide range of products, such as holsters, optics, grips, slings, lights, lasers, and more. Holsters, in particular, come in various designs, including inside-the-waistband (IWB), outside-the-waistband (OWB), shoulder holsters, ankle holsters, and specialty holsters for specific use cases. Regardless of style or application, firearm owners need quick and consistent access to their holster. Current holsters are only applied to the body, and firearm owners may need to set down their holster while keeping access to it at a moment’s notice. The Holster Holder is the perfect niche product for firearm holsters and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Ian filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to Holster Holder product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in The Holster Holder can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com