State Auditor Julie Blaha invites you to join us for the 2024 State of Main Street listening tour.

This year the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) will hold three virtual listening sessions in mid-March. These listening sessions will follow a similar format as years past, the primary difference is that they will not be regionally specific.

The annual State of Main Street is an opportunity for the OSA to hear from our partners in local government to ensure our numbers tell the real story of Minnesota communities. We will share city, town, and county data, hear from a panel of local government leaders, and ask for reactions. By pulling our data and local leaders’ expertise together, we will all make better decisions for our communities.

Listening Session #1 - Register

Wednesday, March 13 | 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.

Listening Session #2 - Register

Wednesday, March 13 | 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Listening Session #3 - Register

Thursday, March 14 | 1:00 - 2:00 p.m,

If you have any questions or would like to participate in a listening session as a panelist, please contact:

Megan Thrasher Clark, Constitution Division Director, at megan.thrasher@osa.state.mn.us or 612-231-3120.