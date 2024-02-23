Michael Bianco-Splann of Illuminate Ambitions to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Coaching has become a game-changer in our rapidly accelerating world” observes our guest. “It has become transformative and evolving, just as our culture has.” Our guest desires to take coaching to a whole new level. This is the story of Michael Bianco-Splann.

Michael Bianco-Splann is an executive leadership coach, consultant, and transformational life coach at Illuminate Ambitions. Named one of the top fifteen coaches in Seattle, Michael is also a keynote speaker, organizational psychologist, change management expert as well as a certified practitioner in emotional intelligence, in both training and assessment. In addition to coaching, he has authored two books - Conscious Leadership: 7 Principles That Will Change Your Business and Change Your Life and Dying to Live: A Tapestry of Reinvention.

“I work in organizations to improve leadership and performance,” explains Michael. “There is an important distinction between management and leadership. While management systems are required in all organizations, they fall short in a changing world. Now is the time for effective contemporary leadership that fuels human capacity. Leadership is about coalescing the collective energies to achieve organizational goals while lifting others up to realize their full potential. Leadership is about supporting those you lead and serve to step into their passions, optimize their vision, improve their ability to communicate effectively with impact, and ultimately to get the right people on the right bus going in the right direction. Leadership is a noble enterprise. It’s about caring for the people that you lead and serve. As a coach supporting executive leaders, I try to support them in recognizing their strengths, minimizing their challenges, and engaging them to live more fully in themselves but also with the people that they lead and serve.”

“I am also recognized as a thought leader in conscious leadership,” states Michael. “My first book, written in 2015, and re-released in 2019, is titled, Conscious Leadership: 7 Principles That Will Change Your Business and Change Your Life.” The book’s central theme focuses on conscious vs. unconscious leadership. Unconscious leadership acquiesces into rote practices. Conscious leadership is about turning off the auto pilot and stepping into a level of awareness. One of Michael’s mantras is “when you step into being aware of being aware, you step into consciousness.” Michael also adds that “when you step into consciousness, you often have the opportunity to make different choices.” This important shift aligns to a higher degree of emotional intelligence, self-awareness, social awareness, and emotional reasoning.

“The seven principles in this book are principles that I live by, and they are principles that I bring into my coaching practice as well,” adds Michael.

“As a transformational life coach, I lift people up, to help realize their full potential,” explains Michael. “I work with a variety of clients including professionals going through transitions in their professional as well as their personal lives. In my practice, I look at the whole person – body, mind, and spirit. I work through the issues and challenges being presented to me. Who are you? What is important to you? Where do your passions lie? If you could realize your full potential, what would you look like?”

Michael’s second book, Dying to Live: A Tapestry of Reinvention, provides inspiration for those going through transformations and transitions. “It’s a book that I wrote as an answer to how I arrived at the seven principles from my previous book,” clarifies Michael. “Many had inquired as to how I arrived at the seven principles. I felt the best way I could answer that was to provide vignettes of my own life. The book vulnerably takes the reader through the ups and downs, successes, and tribulations of an early life on the run and the resilience required to find healing, growth, and purpose.

Michael’s adventure into coaching has everything to do with corporate work. He has been in four different industries – airline, healthcare, telecommunications, and financial services. In all of them, he had taken positions of authority, which provided him with the opportunity to work with and lead teams. Coaching was always part of professional development. “It’s all about people and the human connection,’ observes Michael. “I saw the power and the positive influence that I could have on other people by asserting myself as a coach.” In 2013, he became certified as a life coach and founded Illuminate Ambitions.

As Michael continues his work privately with individuals and corporately in organizational performance leadership, coaching, training, and consulting, he has future plans to focus Illuminate Ambitions into a new specialty, spiritual intelligence. “Spiritual intelligence is the next level above emotional intelligence,” notes Michael. “To clarify, spirituality should not be confused as religion or religious beliefs, although is certainly a central element of all religions.” He also plans to write a book focusing on the intersection of spirituality and leadership in a contemporary world. Michael has future plans to create his own podcast strictly dedicated to coaches.

In support of the important work underway, Michael has become a certified Coherence Practitioner and Training Specialist with the HeartMath Organization. Understanding the intricate interplay of energy, capacity, resilience, and performance, HeartMath uniquely offers modalities to align and coalesce the rhythms that fuel our physiology in concert with body, mind, and spirit.

“If you are struggling in your personal and/or professional life, not living true to your essence, struggling to find your leadership direction and voice, think about hiring a coach,” concludes Michael. “Selectively choose a coach as a trusted advisor, mentor, confidant, someone you trust to bring into your inner circle – someone who can support you to find solutions otherwise left hidden.”

