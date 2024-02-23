Transformative power of Erasmus+ Program Marks 20 Years of Slovene EU Membership

SLOVENIA, February 23 - In 2019, the program facilitated mobility for 10,948 participants across 290 Slovenian projects, spanning higher education, vocational training, school education, adult learning, and youth development. With a grant totaling €17.88 million, individuals seized the chance to broaden their horizons and enrich their educational experiences.

Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, Erasmus+ continued to empower Slovenian youth in 2020, with 3,226 participants benefiting from mobility opportunities across 281 projects. The total grant amount of €16.73 million underscored the program's unwavering commitment to facilitating international exchanges and fostering cultural understanding.

In 2021, amidst ongoing uncertainties, 8,135 individuals participated in 213 Slovenian projects under Erasmus+, supported by a grant of €12.24 million. This resilience and adaptability showcased the program's ability to weather adversity while remaining dedicated to its core mission of promoting European integration and cooperation.

The momentum carried into 2022, with 13,983 participants engaging in mobility activities through 290 Slovenian projects, buoyed by a grant amounting to €21.50 million. These figures not only reflect the enduring popularity of Erasmus+ but also highlight its pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape of Slovenia and the wider European community.

Over the years, Erasmus+ has emerged as a beacon of opportunity, offering 3.7% of young people in the EU the chance to study, train, volunteer, or gain professional experience abroad between 2014 and 2020. Today, as the program enters its third decade, it continues to empower a new generation of Europeans, fostering a sense of unity and cooperation across borders.

Furthermore, the DiscoverEU initiative, funded through Erasmus+, exemplifies the EU's commitment to nurturing youth engagement and fostering a sense of European identity. More than 36,000 young people, including 221 from Slovenia, will embark on a journey of discovery, exploring the rich tapestry of Europe's cultural heritage and history. Through initiatives like DiscoverEU, the EU reaffirms its dedication to empowering young people and building bridges across diverse communities.

As Slovenia celebrates its 20th anniversary of EU membership, the legacy of Erasmus+ stands as a testament to the transformative power of European cooperation and solidarity. With each exchange, collaboration, and shared experience, the program continues to shape the future of Europe, one student at a time.