Growing Preference for Outpatient Procedures Fuels Expansion of Minimally Invasive Surgical Market | CAGR of 4.7%

The global minimally invasive surgery market was valued at $60,643.0 million in 2020 & is estimated to reach $94,421.7 million by 2030, growing a CAGR of 4.7%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minimally invasive surgery (MIS), also known as minimally invasive procedures, refers to surgical techniques that use specialized instruments and advanced technologies to perform procedures with minimal damage to surrounding tissue. MIS is used in a wide range of surgical specialties, including gynecology, urology, gastroenterology, and orthopedics. The main advantage of MIS over traditional open surgery is that it results in less pain, less scarring, and a faster recovery time for the patient. MIS is typically performed using small incisions, which are used to insert specialized instruments and a tiny camera called a laparoscope. The laparoscope provides the surgeon with a high-resolution view of the surgical site, allowing them to perform the procedure with greater precision and accuracy. The global minimally invasive surgery market was valued at $60,643.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $94,421.7 million by 2030, growing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

There are several types of MIS procedures, including laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, and endoscopic surgery. Laparoscopic surgery involves inserting instruments through small incisions to access the surgical site, while robotic surgery uses a robot to assist the surgeon in performing the procedure. Endoscopic surgery involves the use of an endoscope to access the surgical site through a natural orifice, such as the mouth or anus.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Bedfordshire Hospitals

Circle Health Ltd.

Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd.

King Fahd Medical City

Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Singapore General Hospital Ltd.

Stanford Healthcare

The General Hospital Corporation

The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Minimally Invasive Surgery Market research to identify potential Minimally Invasive Surgery Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

MIS procedures have many benefits for patients, including reduced pain and scarring, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times. However, not all procedures can be performed using MIS techniques, and some patients may not be candidates for these procedures due to their medical history or the nature of their condition.

In summary, MIS is a valuable tool in modern medicine, and its continued development and refinement will likely lead to improved outcomes for patients undergoing a wide range of surgical procedures.

The Minimally Invasive Surgery Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting.