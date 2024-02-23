Austrian producer Tom Egger releases his debut single "Losing My Mind" on his 18th birthday, after a 5-year break

Tom Egger in 2022 Losing My Mind

After a five-year break, Austrian producer Tom Egger returned with his first song "Losing My Mind" on January 16, 2024, his eighteenth birthday.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austrian producer Tom Egger has returned with his debut single "Losing My Mind" on his 18th birthday, January 16, 2024, following a five-year break. This is his first release after he vanished from the music scene in 2019 and removed all of his earlier tracks from streaming services.

Egger, who began releasing songs at the tender age of 14, built a fan base with his distinct fusion of house and electronic sounds. Nevertheless, he abruptly vanished from the music industry in 2019, leaving fans to speculate about his location and the direction of his career.

Egger stunned his followers by releasing "Losing My Mind," a song that captures his struggle over the previous five years, on his eighteenth birthday. With its melancholic lyrics and ethereal electronic beats, the song demonstrates Egger's development as an artist.

"I am beyond excited to finally release my debut single 'Losing My Mind' after such a long break. My fans have given me a lot of support, and I look forward to producing more music for them in the future." said Egger in a statement.

All of the major streaming services currently have the song available, and fans can anticipate more music from Egger soon.

Keep an eye out for upcoming releases and follow Tom Egger on social media for more information about him and his music. It's evident from "Losing My Mind" that Egger is back and prepared to leave his mark on the music business, a testament to his talent and tenacity.