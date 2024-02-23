Immuno-oncology Assay Market Trends : North America is Predicted to Dominate from 2019 to 2026

Immuno oncology assay Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Immuno-oncology Assay Market by Product, Application, Indication, and Technology: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," The global immuno-oncology assays market size accounted for $2,769 million in 2018, and is expected to reach 6,179 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2026. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2018 and is anticipated to continue this trend throughout the forecast period.

Immuno-oncology represents a critical field of scientific inquiry aimed at harnessing the body's immune system to combat cancer. It involves exploring the potential of immune responses against cancerous cells, with the ultimate goal of devising effective treatments and possibly even eradicating various types of cancer, which have become leading causes of death in many developed countries.

Key drivers propelling the growth of the immuno-oncology assay market include a notable increase in cancer incidence worldwide and heightened research and development endeavors aimed at discovering novel cancer therapies. Nevertheless, challenges such as a shortage of skilled personnel and substantial capital requirements may impede market expansion in the forecast period. However, the growing emphasis on automating immuno-oncology assays presents promising opportunities in the foreseeable future.

This report examines the global immuno-oncology assay market across different parameters, including product types (consumables and software), technologies (immunoassay, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), flow cytometry, and others), indications (such as colorectal cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, bladder cancer, among others), and applications (clinical diagnostics and research). Geographically, the market is analyzed across regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚:

Depending on product, consumables was the leading segment of the global immune-oncology assay market in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the share of 42% of the market in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%.

By technology, the PCR segment accounted for the largest market share of 60% in 2018.

As per application, the research segment held the highest market share in 2018, and is expected to lead the market during the analysis period.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global immuno-oncology assay market share with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market is provided.

A comprehensive quantitative immuno-oncology assay market analysis is provided from 2018 to 2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global immuno-oncology assay market trends.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

𝑭𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒚-

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Seegene Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC

Luminex Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Becton

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Dickinson and Company

Illumina Inc.

Abcam PLC

