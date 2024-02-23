Training-of-trainers course in Vienna fosters strategies for disrupting financing of terrorism

Obstructing terrorists’ access to financing channels, funds and property is key to diminish their activities. To help foster effective strategies for this goal, a training-of-trainers course to improve experts’ skills in disrupting terrorist groups through financial tools concluded on 22 February in Vienna. The course was organized by the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department (TNTD), in co-operation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and with the support of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo.

Using realistic scenarios based on current threats, the three-day course offered participants a chance to learn about and practice methods to plan operations that can effectively intercept terrorists’ financial operations. Inter-agency teams studied the ‘business model’ of terrorist networks and learned how to apply techniques, including auditing and vulnerability analyses.

“We want to give the participants an opportunity to establish and maintain a network of experts who will have a specialist understanding of how to disrupt terrorist networks by targeting their financial infrastructure,” said Irfan Saeed, Head of TNTD’s Action against Terrorism Unit, as part of his opening remarks.

Experts taking part in the initiative, jointly with the lead trainers, will go on to deliver this course to peers from competent agencies involved in countering terrorist financing.

The course capitalizes on learnings from previous modules of a comprehensive training programme on this topic, organized with the financial support of the United States. The aim of the programme is to further improve the operational counter-terrorism financing framework and to enhance capacities to prevent terrorists from moving, using, and raising funds for illicit purposes, in line with international commitments and standards.