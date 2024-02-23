Worksport Ltd. Announces New Distribution Partnership with Dix Performance North to Expand Presence Across Canada

West Seneca, New York, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the “Company”) is proud to announce a new distribution partnership with Dix Performance North, Canada’s leading wholesaler of aftermarket car and truck products. Dix Performance North - renowned for providing parts for all major car and truck brands, including industry giants like Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Hyundai, and Stellantis - will now include Worksport’s esteemed covers in their extensive catalog. This strategic alliance is expected to make Worksport’s range of covers widely available throughout Canada, promising to accelerate partnership growth and contribute to significant sales and revenue increases.



This partnership follows the successful appearance of Worksport’s Director of Business Development, Steve Raivio, at the prestigious automotive show earlier this week hosted by Dix Performance North, which saw participation from all major brands and manufacturers in the automotive industry.

During the show, new orders were placed for Worksport’s hard-folding tonneau covers, with expectations of further orders as the Company’s products continue to garner attention. Dix Performance North currently offers over 220 product lines from the industry's most respected brand names and focuses on performance parts, vehicle accessories, light truck performance for both gas and diesel engines, truck accessories, car audio, and remote car starters. This includes but is not limited to names like Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Hyundai, and Stellantis.

Steve Raivio highlighted the enthusiastic reception of Worksport products at the show, noting their impressive performance during a rain storm, where they successfully protected cargo from the elements. “The AL3 Pro Hard Folding cover, showcased on a General Motors truck, is a testament to Worksport’s commitment to quality and compatibility with a broad range of popular truck models, including RAM by Stellantis, GMC and Chevrolet by General Motors, Ford, Jeep by Stellantis, Nissan, and Toyota,” Raivio added.

As the sales tour progresses, Worksport anticipates new developments and partnerships and is committed to keeping investors updated on the Company's growth and expansion.

“Partnering with Dix Performance North is a milestone for Worksport that will significantly enhance our distribution capabilities across Canada,” said Raivio. “Our products are designed to meet the highest standards of quality and functionality, and we are thrilled to see that reflected in the positive response at the automotive show. We believe that this partnership will open up new avenues for growth and enable us to reach more customers with our innovative truck covers.”

For further information, please visit Worksport’s official website for investors at investors.worksport.com.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport currently maintains an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with RAM, Chevrolet, and GMC models from General Motors, as well as Ford, Jeep, Nissan, and Toyota pickup trucks. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com.

