Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

ITHACA, Mich., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend is payable April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record March 15, 2024. Based on a recent closing price of $9.45 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 5.93%.



