GCC Dental Implants Market Report 2024, Outlook, Industry Overview, Size, Growth Rate and Forecast 2032

GCC Dental Implants Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has published a market research report titled "GCC Dental Implants Market Report by Material (Titanium Dental Implants, Zirconium Dental Implants), Product (Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants, Intramucosal Implants), End Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others), and Country 2024-2032", The GCC dental implants market size reached US$ 101.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 132.8 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during 2024-2032.

Dental implants are artificial tooth roots made of titanium that are surgically placed into the jawbone beneath the gum line. They are effective long-term solutions for replacing missing teeth, restoring oral health, and enhancing smiles. They function like natural teeth, allowing for comfortable chewing and speaking without slipping or discomfort. They stimulate bone growth, prevent bone loss, and maintain the structure of the jawbone. They reduce the risk of gum disease and dental decay associated with missing teeth. They can also serve as stable anchors for orthodontic appliances, facilitating the movement of teeth during orthodontic treatment. As they do not rely on adjacent teeth for support, preserving the health of surrounding teeth, the demand for dental implants is rising in the GCC region.

GCC Dental Implants Market Trends and Drivers:

Presently, there is an increase in dental tourism due to its high-quality dental services and advanced infrastructure. This, coupled with the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of oral health and dental aesthetics, represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth in the GCC region. In line with this, the growing adoption of innovative dental technologies and techniques, including computer-guided implant placement, computer-aided design (CAD), and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) technology, for customized implant restorations and 3D printing of dental prosthetics is positively influencing the market in the region. Additionally, the GCC region is experiencing demographic shifts, with an increasing elderly population. This, along with the increasing prevalence of tooth loss and dental conditions among people, is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, governing agencies in the GCC region are introducing several initiatives for expanding dental services, improving access to oral healthcare, and enhancing the quality of dental education and training, which is facilitating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising development of minimally invasive (MI) implant placement techniques is catalyzing the demand for dental implants as they reduce treatment discomfort, shorten recovery times, and minimize post-operative complications.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Material:

● Titanium Dental Implants

● Zirconium Dental Implants

Breakup by Product:

● Endosteal Implants

● Subperiosteal Implants

● Transosteal Implants

● Intramucosal Implants

Breakup by End Use:

● Hospitals

● Dental Clinics

● Academic and Research Institutes

● Others

Breakup by Country:

● Saudi Arabia

● UAE

● Qatar

● Oman

● Kuwait

● Bahrain

