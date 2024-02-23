Artificial Hip Joint Market Trends, Size, Growth, Analysis, Innovations, and Future Directions
Artificial Hip Joint Market to Surpass USD 10.99 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Aging Population and Technological Innovations.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Artificial Hip Joint Market was valued at USD 7.27 billion in 2022, projected to reach USD 10.99 billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
The Artificial Hip Joint Market's growth is multifaceted, driven by a combination of technological innovations, demographic trends, research and development activities, and a shift towards personalized and minimally invasive solutions. These factors collectively contribute to the market's resilience and its ability to meet the evolving demands of patients and healthcare practitioners.
Market Report Scope
The Artificial Hip Joint Market is on an upward trajectory, with key factors contributing to its expansion. The prevalence of hip-related disorders, coupled with a growing aging population, remains a primary driver. Advances in medical technology and the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures have further fueled market growth. Additionally, a surge in research and development activities has led to the introduction of innovative and technologically advanced artificial hip joint products.
The market witnesses an influx of cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance patient outcomes, improve implant durability, and reduce post-operative complications. Research and development efforts focus on ensuring longevity, increased biocompatibility, and improved functional aspects of artificial hip implants. These innovations align with the overarching goal of providing patients with effective, durable, and minimally invasive solutions, ultimately improving their quality of life.
Get Sample Report of Artificial Hip Joint Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1009
Artificial Hip Joint Market Analysis
The aging global population plays a pivotal role in driving the Artificial Hip Joint Market. As individuals age, the risk of hip-related conditions such as osteoarthritis and fractures increases, necessitating hip replacement surgeries and the use of artificial hip joints. The growing elderly population contributes to a higher demand for hip replacement surgeries, aiming to enhance mobility and overall quality of life.
Technological advancements significantly impact the market, with improved materials, designs, and manufacturing techniques leading to the production of more durable, biocompatible, and functional hip implants. Techniques such as minimally invasive surgery, computer-assisted surgery (CAS), and 3D printing offer enhanced precision, faster recovery, and personalized solutions in hip replacement surgeries. The demand for customized hip implants, including patient-specific and personalized implants based on 3D imaging and printing, is rising, promising improved surgical outcomes and patient satisfaction.
Changes in lifestyle, including increased physical activity and a focus on active aging, contribute to the demand for artificial hip joints. As people strive to maintain an active lifestyle, wear and tear on the hip joint may lead to the need for hip replacement surgery, ensuring the restoration of mobility and function. Rising healthcare expenditure, coupled with improved access to healthcare facilities, results in a higher number of hip replacement surgeries globally, further driving the Artificial Hip Joint Market's growth.
Major Key Players in the Artificial Hip Joint Market:
• Johnson & Johnson (J&J)
• Stryker Corporation
• B. Braun
• Zimmer Biomet Holdings
• MicroPort Scientific Corporation
• Smith & Nephew
• DJO Global
• Exactech
Artificial Hip Joint Market Segmentation
By Product type
• Primary Hip Replacement Devices
• Partial Hip Replacement Devices
• Revision Hip Replacement Devices
• Hip Resurfacing Devices
By Material type
• Metal-on-plastic
• Ceramic-on-plastic
• Ceramic-on-ceramic
• Others
By Fixation Material
• Cemented Fixation
• Cementless Fixation
• Hybrid Fixation
By End Use
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Orthopedic clinics
• Others
The Complete Hip Replacement segment is expected to hold a major share over the forecast period. This strategy involves the removal of the damaged hip and its replacement with a prosthesis made of metal, ceramic, or plastic parts. Osteoarthritis is a primary reason for complete Artificial Hip Joint procedures, with its prevalence increasing due to the aging population and related factors like obesity. Conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, hip fractures, septic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis also contribute to the market's growth, with this trend expected to persist.
Make Enquiry About Artificial Hip Joint Market Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1009
Growth Factors
• The increasing prevalence of hip-related disorders, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, avascular necrosis, and hip fractures, is a primary driver of the market. As people age, the risk of these conditions rises, necessitating hip replacement surgeries and the utilization of artificial hip joints. With the global aging population, there is a heightened demand for hip replacement surgeries to improve mobility and enhance the quality of life for elderly individuals.
• Technological advancements play a pivotal role in the growth of the Artificial Hip Joint Market. The development of improved materials, designs, and manufacturing techniques has resulted in the production of more durable, biocompatible, and functional hip implants. Techniques like minimally invasive surgery, computer-assisted surgery (CAS), and 3D printing have emerged, offering enhanced precision, faster recovery, and personalized solutions in hip replacement surgeries. These innovations contribute to improved patient satisfaction and surgical outcomes.
Key Regional Development
North America, representing the largest share as of 2021, is driven by its robust healthcare infrastructure and the presence of key industry players. Factors such as the increasing rates of osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and the rising number of sports and road injuries contribute significantly to the regional market's growth. Favorable reimbursement policies for patients are anticipated to increase the number of surgeries, further supporting growth in the near future.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth, attributed to growing healthcare spending in emerging markets and an increasing aging population prone to osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and bone injuries. The region's rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, driven by a thriving medical tourism industry, is a key factor attracting market investment.
Key Takeaways
• The Artificial Hip Joint Market is poised for significant growth, driven by an aging global population, technological innovations, and a surge in research and development activities.
• Advances in medical technology, including minimally invasive surgery and 3D printing, are revolutionizing hip replacement procedures, offering enhanced precision and personalized solutions.
• North America dominates the market, benefiting from a robust healthcare infrastructure and rising incidences of hip-related conditions, while Asia Pacific experiences substantial growth due to increased healthcare spending and an aging population.
Recent Development
In August 2023: Smith Nephew introduced the OR3O Dual Mobility System, designed for both primary and revision hip arthroplasty, in the Indian market.
In June 2023: The Asian Orthopaedic Institute (AOI) at SIMS Hospital in Chennai, India, inaugurated an extensive hip surgery unit and unveiled four innovative technology services.
Buy Artificial Hip Joint Market Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1009
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube