Global Circuit Monitoring Market is set to expand at 6.4% CAGR by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Circuit monitoring market experiences a surge, with an estimated worth of US$ 1.4 billion by 2034, driven by an intensified focus on safety standards and regulations. As smart grid technology becomes more prevalent and renewable energy sources are integrated at a larger scale, the need for advanced circuit monitoring systems is growing rapidly.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The circuit monitoring market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 0.76 billion by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 1.4 billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 6.4%.



The market is witnessing significant growth driven by the increasing emphasis on safety, energy efficiency, and operational reliability across various industries.

Circuit monitoring systems play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and safe operation of electrical infrastructure by continuously monitoring electrical parameters such as voltage, current, and frequency.

Request for a Sample of this Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19061

One of the key drivers of the market is the growing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability. With rising energy costs and environmental concerns, industries seek ways to optimize their energy usage and reduce waste.

Circuit monitoring solutions enable organizations to identify energy-intensive processes or equipment and implement measures to improve efficiency, ultimately leading to cost savings and reduced carbon emissions.

Safety regulations and standards also drive the adoption of circuit monitoring systems, particularly in industries where electrical accidents pose significant risks to personnel and assets.

By continuously monitoring electrical parameters and detecting potential faults, these systems help prevent accidents and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, minimizing the risk of downtime and financial losses.

Technological advancements, including the integration of predictive analytics and IoT (Internet of Things), are further fueling market growth. IoT-enabled circuit monitoring systems allow for remote monitoring and management of electrical infrastructure, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing the need for manual intervention.

Predictive analytics capabilities enable proactive maintenance, identifying and addressing potential issues before they escalate into costly failures or disruptions.

The increasing adoption of smart grid technologies and renewable energy sources drives demand for advanced circuit monitoring solutions. These systems enable utilities to monitor and manage distributed energy resources, optimize grid stability, and ensure the reliable integration of renewable energy into the grid.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Under type, the modular circuit monitoring is registered to expand at 6.2% CAGR by 2034.

The United Kingdom is estimated to register at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2034.

China experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2034.

Based on the end-user, the residential segment is anticipated to expand at 6% CAGR by 2034.

“The increasing emphasis on safety and regulatory compliance across industries is one significant driver for the circuit monitoring market,” - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Scope of the Report:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 0.76 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 1.4 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 6.4% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Type

End-user

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Western Europe

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

Rest of Eastern Europe

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of South Asia and Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of the Middle East and Africa Key Companies Profiled ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider Electric (France)

Eaton (Ireland)

Toshiba International Corporation (Japan)

Legrand (Ireland)

NHP (Newzealand)

Accuenergy (Canada)

Circuitmeter Inc (Canada)

Senva Inc (US)

CET Inc (China)

Socomec (France)

Omron (Japan)

Anord Mardix (Ireland)

Packet Power (US)

Daxten (UK)

Nlyte Software (Georgia)

Competitive Landscape:

In the competitive landscape of the circuit monitoring market, numerous players vie for market share, offering a range of solutions tailored to diverse industry needs. Major competitors compete on product features, reliability, pricing, and customer service.

Partnerships and collaborations between manufacturers, technology providers, and service providers are common, driving innovation and expanding market reach.

Some of the key developments are

In January 2022, Royal Power Solutions was acquired by Eaton. This strategic move enhances Eaton's position to leverage the growing opportunities in the aerospace, electrical, and mobility sectors, strengthening its portfolio and market presence.

In March 2021, Eaton acquired Tripp Lite, another US-based manufacturer renowned for its power supply systems. This acquisition broadens Eaton's edge computing and IT product offerings, enabling the company to cater to a wider range of customer needs and expand its market reach.

Seize this Opportunity: Buy Now for a Thorough Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19061

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global circuit monitoring market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand market opportunities, the circuit monitoring market is segmented based on Type (Modular Circuit Monitoring, Others), End User (Residential, Data Centers, Industrial, Commercial), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa)

Circuit Monitoring Market - Key Segmentation:

By Type:

Modular Circuit Monitoring

Others

By End User:

Residential

Data Centers

Industrial

Commercial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Technology Domain:

Electronic Film Market Analysis: The sales are predicted to evolve at a CAGR of 7.2%. The demand for electronic films is projected to reach a value of US$ 21.6 billion by 2034.

Artificial Intelligence (chipset) Market Size: It is expected to rise to US$ 287.0 billion by 2034. The demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.4% over the forecast period.

Defense Electronic Market Share: The adoption of defense electronics is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034.

Crystal Oscillator Market: The market is expected to rise to US$ 5,992.3 million by 2034. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

AC Electric Motor Market Outlook: The sales are expected to rise to US$ 18.6 billion by 2034. The global AC electric motor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period.

AC Power Source Market: The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.30% through 2034. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 1.2 billion in 2024 to US$ 1.8 billion by 2034.

Environmental Monitoring Market Overview: The market is projected to exceed a valuation of US$ 21.9 billion by 2034.

Compound Semiconductor Market Growth: The market is anticipated to reach US$ 88.0 billion by 2034. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Space DC-DC Converter Market: The global market is predicted to surge from US$ 48.7 million in 2024 to US$ 168.8 million in 2034, growing at a striking 13.2% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market: The market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period and valuation is estimated to reach nearly US$ 220 billion by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube