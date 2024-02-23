GCC Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Report 2024, Industry Overview, Trends, Growth Rate and Forecast 2032
EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has published a market research report titled "GCC Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Report by Tourism Type (Leisure, Religious, Cultural Tourism, Medical Tourism, Sports and Adventure, MICE Tourism, and Others), Spending Type (Air Tickets, Hotels, Insurance, and Others), Age Group (Generation Z, Millennials, Generation X, Baby Boomers), Booking Method (Online, Offline), and Country 2024-2032", The GCC outbound travel and tourism market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during 2024-2032.
Outbound travel and tourism involves individuals or groups traveling outside their country of residence to explore new destinations, experience different cultures, conduct business meetings, attend conferences or events, or enjoy recreational activities. It facilitates cultural exchange by exposing travelers to different customs, traditions, languages, and lifestyles. It allows individuals to broaden their horizons, gain new perspectives, enhance communication skills, and develop greater independence and adaptability. It reduces stress, enhances mood, promotes relaxation, and encourages physical activities through hiking, sightseeing, and water sports. As it also enables people-to-people interactions, cultural diplomacy, and cross-border cooperation, contributing to peace and stability, the demand for outbound travel and tourism is rising in the GCC region.
Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-outbound-travel-tourism-market/requestsample
GCC Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Trends and Drivers:
Presently, the growing middle class population is catalyzing the demand for outbound travel and tourism as their lifestyles are evolving and becoming more cosmopolitan. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market in the GCC region. In line with this, increasing airline networks and the presence of major international carriers are improving air connectivity and making traveling abroad accessible and convenient for residents, which is supporting the market growth in the region. Additionally, governing agencies are undertaking initiatives to promote tourism and diversify their economies, including investing in infrastructure development and easing visa restrictions. Besides this, people are willing to spend on travel experiences, including luxury accommodation, dining, shopping, and entertainment, which is bolstering the market growth in the region. In addition, the growing number of business events, conferences, and exhibitions are attracting business travelers from around the world, thereby offering a favorable market outlook in the GCC region. Apart from this, the ongoing development of tourism infrastructure, including luxury hotels, resorts, theme parks, and cultural attractions, along with the thriving tourism industry, is contributing to the market growth in the region.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Tourism Type Insights:
● Leisure
● Religious
● Cultural Tourism
● Medical Tourism
● Sports and Adventure
● MICE Tourism
● Others
Spending Type Insights:
● Air Tickets
● Hotels
● Insurance
● Others
Age Group Insights:
● Generation Z
● Millennials
● Generation X
● Baby Boomers
Booking Method Insights:
● Online
● Offline
Country Insights:
● Saudi Arabia
● UAE
● Qatar
● Bahrain
● Kuwait
● Oman
Ask Analyst for Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=11420&flag=C
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group
gcc commercial printing market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-commercial-printing-market
gcc ceramic tiles market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-ceramic-tiles-market
GCC Lobster Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-lobster-market
GCC Security Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-security-market
GCC Used Car Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-used-car-market
GCC Rice Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-rice-market
GCC Telehealth Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-telehealth-market
GCC Tuna Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-tuna-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Contact US
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163
Elena Anderson
Outbound travel and tourism involves individuals or groups traveling outside their country of residence to explore new destinations, experience different cultures, conduct business meetings, attend conferences or events, or enjoy recreational activities. It facilitates cultural exchange by exposing travelers to different customs, traditions, languages, and lifestyles. It allows individuals to broaden their horizons, gain new perspectives, enhance communication skills, and develop greater independence and adaptability. It reduces stress, enhances mood, promotes relaxation, and encourages physical activities through hiking, sightseeing, and water sports. As it also enables people-to-people interactions, cultural diplomacy, and cross-border cooperation, contributing to peace and stability, the demand for outbound travel and tourism is rising in the GCC region.
Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-outbound-travel-tourism-market/requestsample
GCC Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Trends and Drivers:
Presently, the growing middle class population is catalyzing the demand for outbound travel and tourism as their lifestyles are evolving and becoming more cosmopolitan. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market in the GCC region. In line with this, increasing airline networks and the presence of major international carriers are improving air connectivity and making traveling abroad accessible and convenient for residents, which is supporting the market growth in the region. Additionally, governing agencies are undertaking initiatives to promote tourism and diversify their economies, including investing in infrastructure development and easing visa restrictions. Besides this, people are willing to spend on travel experiences, including luxury accommodation, dining, shopping, and entertainment, which is bolstering the market growth in the region. In addition, the growing number of business events, conferences, and exhibitions are attracting business travelers from around the world, thereby offering a favorable market outlook in the GCC region. Apart from this, the ongoing development of tourism infrastructure, including luxury hotels, resorts, theme parks, and cultural attractions, along with the thriving tourism industry, is contributing to the market growth in the region.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Tourism Type Insights:
● Leisure
● Religious
● Cultural Tourism
● Medical Tourism
● Sports and Adventure
● MICE Tourism
● Others
Spending Type Insights:
● Air Tickets
● Hotels
● Insurance
● Others
Age Group Insights:
● Generation Z
● Millennials
● Generation X
● Baby Boomers
Booking Method Insights:
● Online
● Offline
Country Insights:
● Saudi Arabia
● UAE
● Qatar
● Bahrain
● Kuwait
● Oman
Ask Analyst for Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=11420&flag=C
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group
gcc commercial printing market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-commercial-printing-market
gcc ceramic tiles market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-ceramic-tiles-market
GCC Lobster Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-lobster-market
GCC Security Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-security-market
GCC Used Car Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-used-car-market
GCC Rice Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-rice-market
GCC Telehealth Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-telehealth-market
GCC Tuna Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-tuna-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Contact US
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+ +1 631-791-1145
email us here