EU adopts 13th package of sanctions against Russia after two years of its war against Ukraine

Today, ahead of two years of Russian full-scale aggression against Ukraine, the European Union adopted its 13th package of sanctions against Russia.

This package focuses on further limiting Russia’s access to military technology, such as for drones, and on listing additional companies and individuals involved in Russia’s war effort. With this new package the number of listings has reached over 2,000.

Additional listings include an unprecedented package of 194 individual designations, including 106 individuals and 88 entities. In particular:

Russia’s military and defence sector : the new listings are targeting more than 140 companies and individuals from the Russian military-industrial complex, which among other things manufacture missiles, drones, anti-aircraft missile systems, military vehicles, high-tech components for weapons, and other military equipment. The package specifically includes entities that trade various key components for drones.

Ten Russian companies and individuals involved in the shipping of North Korean armaments to Russia, and the Defence Minister of the country, as well as several Belarusian companies and individuals providing support to the Russian armed forces.

Russian logistics company and its director involved in parallel imports of prohibited goods to Russia, and a third Russian actor involved in another procurement scheme.

Six judges and ten officials in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

15 individuals and 2 entities involved in the deportation and the military indoctrination of Ukrainian children, including in Belarus.

The trade measures package lists 27 companies procuring Russia with key drone components and introduces some sectoral sanctions to close loopholes and make drone warfare more complicated. It particular:

17 Russian companies which are involved in the development, production and supply of electronic components for Russia’s military and industrial complex.

Four companies from China and one each from Kazakhstan, India, Serbia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Turkiye which indirectly support Russia's military and industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine by trading in electronic components for Russia's military and industrial complex.

This package also introduces additional export bans on drone components. In particular:

The restrictions add components used for the development and production of drones, including electronic transformers, static converters and inductors.

The new measures also ban aluminium capacitors, which have military applications.

The new package also extends the list of partner countries for the indirect iron and steel import ban to include the United Kingdom. These partner countries apply a set of restrictive measures on imports of iron and steel and a set of import control measures that are substantially equivalent to those applied by the EU.

