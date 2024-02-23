Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Trends, Size, Growth, Innovations, and Future Perspectives Forecast 2030
Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market to Surpass USD 1.18 billion by 2030 owing to Growing Cases of Dental Disorders and Technological Advancements.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Size was valued at USD 483.83 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 1.18 billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
The growth of the Cone Beam Computed Tomography market is driven by a confluence of technological advancements, increasing cases of dental disorders, expanding application areas, a preventive approach to dental care, rising awareness about oral health, a growing geriatric population, and strategic investments in research and development. As these factors continue to shape the landscape of dental imaging, CBCT is expected to play a pivotal role in revolutionizing diagnostic capabilities and improving patient outcomes.
Market Report Scope
cone-shaped divergent X-rays to generate three-dimensional images. Recognized for its superior spatial resolution, CBCT finds extensive applications in endodontics, cosmetic dentistry, nasal cavity examinations, jawbone diseases, and facial bone structure assessments. The significance of CBCT has expanded in interventional radiology, particularly in addressing cardiovascular maladies such as cancer and strokes. CBCT assures minimally invasive surgeries in treatments like thermal ablation, thrombolysis, and angioplasty. The market outlook for CBCT is compelling due to its effectiveness in reducing examination time and providing high accuracy compared to conventional dental X-rays.
CBCT systems available in the market are capable of providing panoramic images with a low radiation footprint, making them suitable for placement in dental practices. The prevalence of dental disorders, with over 85% of children and around 65% of adults experiencing such issues, has significantly contributed to the demand for digital imaging procedures. Trauma to the orodental region, affecting over 20% of the population, further underscores the need for precise diagnostic tools. CBCT systems address these requirements, supporting various dental procedures and ensuring high-quality imaging.
Major Key Players in the Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market:
• Dentsply Sirona
• Vatech Co., Ltd.
• Carestream Health Inc. (owned by Onex Corporation)
• Curve Beam LLC
• Danaher Corporation (through its dental segment, which includes brands like KaVo Kerr, Nobel Biocare, and Ormco)
• J. Morita Mfg. Corp.
Market Analysis
The cone-beam computed tomography market is poised for rapid growth due to increasing cases of dental disorders, technological advancements, and expanding applications of CBCT systems. Dental diseases, the most common noncommunicable diseases globally, affect nearly 3.5 billion individuals, emphasizing the need for effective diagnostic tools. The rising prevalence of dental disorders, coupled with a growing geriatric population, is a significant factor driving market growth.
The adoption of advanced CBCT extremity scanners in dental and orthopedic areas has increased due to specialized requirements for human imaging diagnosis and treatment. Key players in the market are expected to make substantial investments in research projects, contributing to market growth. Additionally, the increasing awareness of oral health and hygiene is driving the demand for advanced diagnostic tools, further fueling market expansion.
Segmentation Analysis
• By Application
The Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market, segmented by application, includes ENT, dental treatments (endodontics, orthodontics, temporomandibular joint dysfunction - TMJ, and others), interventional radiology, breast imaging, and others. The dental treatment segment dominated in 2021, driven by the increasing prevalence of dental illnesses. Changing global trends, including the rise in cold drinks and confectionery consumption, have brought dental issues to the forefront, emphasizing the need for advanced imaging solutions.
• By End User
The Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market, based on end-user type, includes imaging centers, diagnostic facilities, research facilities, hospitals, and dental clinics. The hospital segment held the largest share in 2021, attributed to the widespread presence of hospitals and their equipped facilities. Hospitals, offering cost-effective quality solutions, are the preferred choice for patients, contributing to the dominance of this segment.
Growth Factors
• Continuous advancements in imaging technology, particularly in the field of CBCT, are a significant driver of market growth. The evolution of CBCT systems has resulted in enhanced imaging quality, reduced radiation exposure, and improved diagnostic capabilities. These technological innovations have positioned CBCT as a vital tool in various medical fields beyond traditional dentistry, such as interventional radiology and breast imaging. As technology continues to evolve, CBCT systems are expected to become more efficient and versatile, further contributing to market expansion.
• The escalating prevalence of dental disorders globally is a primary growth factor for the CBCT market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), untreated dental caries in permanent teeth is a prevalent health condition affecting a significant portion of the global population. The rising incidence of dental diseases, including dental caries and other oral health issues, necessitates advanced diagnostic tools for accurate and early detection. CBCT systems offer detailed 3D imaging, enabling healthcare professionals to diagnose and plan treatments effectively, driving their adoption.
Key Regional Development
North America held the largest market share of over 45.0%, driven by a preventive approach to dental care, accessibility to independent clinics, and increasing research and development activities in advanced imaging. U.S. government financing for Medicare and Medicaid is expected to boost the demand for digital imaging in dental care, providing cost-effective solutions.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, fueled by the rising number of centers, growing research and development in manufacturing, and increased awareness about dental care. With expanding healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements, governments in countries like India and China are introducing initiatives to raise awareness about oral care and hygiene.
Key Takeaways
• The Cone Beam Computed Tomography market is propelled by the increasing prevalence of dental disorders and continuous technological advancements.
• Dental diseases, affecting 3.5 billion individuals globally, underscore the demand for precise diagnostic tools, driving the growth of the CBCT market.
• North America dominates the market due to a preventive approach towards dental care, accessibility to independent clinics, and robust research and development activities.
Recent Developments
In June 2022: Xoran Technologies received a patent for a modular cone beam computed tomography (CT) system assembly.
In April 2022: a research study highlighted the use of cone-beam computed tomography for analyzing root canal thickness, showcasing the versatility and applications of CBCT in dental diagnostics.
