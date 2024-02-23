Tissue Diagnostics Market: Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Innovations, and Future Outlooks
Tissue Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 8.61 Billion by 2030, Driven by Advancements in Personalized Medicine and Rising Demand for Cancer DiagnosticsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the tissue diagnostics market from 2023 to 2030. With a valuation of USD 5.28 billion in 2022, Global Tissue Diagnostics Market is projected to grow to USD 8.61 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period. The scope of this study encompasses an in-depth exploration of the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth. It seeks to offer insights into key trends such as technological advancements, regulatory frameworks, and evolving healthcare practices. Additionally, the report will present a detailed segmentation of the market based on product type, technology, application, end-user, and region, facilitating a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics across various segments. Through rigorous research and analysis, this report aims to serve as a valuable resource for stakeholders including healthcare providers, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, regulatory authorities, investors, and suppliers, enabling them to make informed decisions and formulate effective strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global Tissue Diagnostics Market.
Tissue diagnostics play a pivotal role in the comprehensive management of cancer and other diseases, enabling healthcare providers to obtain critical insights into tissue morphology, molecular biomarkers, and genetic alterations that inform clinical decision-making and patient care. Tissue-based tests, including immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and next-generation sequencing (NGS), are integral to the accurate diagnosis, subtyping, and staging of cancer, as well as the assessment of treatment response and disease progression.
Major Key Players in the Tissue Diagnostics Market:
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bio Sb
- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (now part of Merck KGaA)
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd.
- BioGenex Laboratories
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Get Sample Report of Tissue Diagnostics Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2568
Tissue Diagnostics Market Analysis
The tissue diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors. One major driver of this growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, which has led to a rise in demand for accurate and early diagnosis. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as digital pathology and next-generation sequencing, have improved the accuracy and efficiency of tissue diagnostics procedures. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population worldwide has contributed to the increase in demand for tissue diagnostics services, as older individuals are more susceptible to various diseases that require timely diagnosis and treatment. Moreover, the rising healthcare expenditure and investments in research and development activities have also positively impacted the growth of the tissue diagnostics market by facilitating innovation and technological advancements in this field. Overall, these factors are driving the expansion of the tissue diagnostics market at a rapid pace, with further growth expected in the future.
Tissue Diagnostics Market Segmentation
By Product
• Consumables
• Instruments
By Disease
• Breast Cancer
• Gastric Cancer
• Lymphoma
• Prostate Cancer
• Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
By Technology
• Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
• In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)
• Digital Pathology & Workflow Management
• Special Staining
By End User
• Hospitals, Research Laboratories
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• Contract Research Organizations
Based on technology, the market can be broken down as follows: immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, primary & specific stains, digital pathology and laboratory work flow. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is widely applied in clinical research and development of cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, resulting in the largest revenue share of 28.76% in 2022. In particular, IHC provides specific variations in the types of tumors and this is why it has been used as an alternative to traditional enzyme stain techniques. Whereas only a limited number of tumor tissue structures, enzymes and proteins are detected by conventional methods.
The market is divided into hospitals, research laboratories, pharmaceutical organisations and contract research organisations on the basis of end use. In 2022, hospitals accounted for a revenue share of 43.67% in the tissue diagnostics market. This was due to hospitals' high consumption and utility rates of tissue diagnostic solutions. Diagnostic techniques based on tissue are increasingly being used by physicians as opposed to conventional testing methods. In comparison with traditional methods, tissue diagnostics reduce the time needed for diagnosis.
Make Enquiry About Tissue Diagnostics Market Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2568
Key Regional Development
North America was the dominant region for tissue diagnostics due to its higher incidences of cancer with a market share of 45.87% in 2022. In order to reduce the incidence of cancer and increase demand for diagnostic services in the regional market, several public programmes are present. The CDC's flagship program for cancer prevention and control research is the Cancer Prevention and Control Research Network, which aims at preventing cancers in this region.
Increased access to certain tissue diagnostic tests offered by foreign companies is expected to result in an attractive growth rate for the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period. For example, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K and Indica Labs signed an agreement in October 2022 to offer improved integrated digital pathology processes.
Key Takeaway from Tissue Diagnostics Market Study
- The market is expected to be driven by an increase in the incidence of cancer in the population. However, growth is expected to be hampered by the lack of developed infrastructure required for tissue diagnostics in emerging and underdeveloped areas.
- The Tissue Diagnostics Report will provide a detailed analysis of the strength, weaknesses and opportunities for major players active on the market.
- Geographically, owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure and high levels of investments in this area, North America's tissue diagnostics market has been given the biggest share by 2022.
Recent Development Related to Tissue Diagnostics Market
- In June 2022, Roche announced the launch of VENTANA DP 600 - the next-generation slide scanner. In order to produce staining histology slide pictures with exceptional image quality from tissue samples, this highcapacity slide scanner offers the pathology laboratory flexibility and ease of operation.
- The HistoCore PEGASUS Plus, made by Leica Biosystems in Nussloch, Germany, is a small dual-retort tissue processor that came out in 2022.
Buy Tissue Diagnostics Market Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2568
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube