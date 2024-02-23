Integration of IoT and AI Technologies Revolutionizing Nurse Call Systems Market | To Reach $3,643.55 Million

The global nurse call systems market size was valued at $1,626.72 million in 2020 & is projected to reach $3,643.55 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.39%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nurse Call Systems Market is witnessing remarkable growth as healthcare facilities strive to enhance patient care and communication between patients and caregivers. These systems play a crucial role in improving response times, reducing patient anxiety, and ultimately saving lives in emergency situations. With technological advancements and the integration of smart features, nurse call systems are becoming more efficient and effective, allowing healthcare providers to deliver the highest standard of care while maintaining patient safety. The global nurse call systems market size was valued at $1,626.72 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,643.55 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.39% from 2021 to 2030.

The nurse call systems assist the workflow and helps in management of work for healthcare workers. The nurse call system technology includes the wired and wireless technology. The wireless technology dominates the market owing to advancements in wireless technology and cost-effectiveness of wireless devices. Factors such as increase in prevalence of geriatric population, rise in number of hospitals, and advancements in nurse call system devices drive the growth of market. In addition, increase in healthcare expenditure of patients contributes to the growth of market.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Ametek Inc.

Ascom Holding AG

Austco Healthcare limited

Cornell Communications Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Jeron Electronic System Inc.

Johnson Control

Stanley Healthcare

Vigil Health Solutions Inc.

Nurse call systems have advanced significantly in recent years with the introduction of new technologies. Some examples of the latest technologies used in nurse call systems include:

1. Wireless Communication: Nurse call systems can now use wireless communication technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and RFID to transmit patient requests and alarms to staff. This makes the system more flexible, reliable and easy to install and maintain.

2. Mobile Applications: With mobile applications, nurses can receive patient requests on their smartphones or tablets, enabling them to respond more quickly and efficiently to patient needs.

3. Real-Time Location Services (RTLS): RTLS technology allows staff to locate patients and assets in real-time, helping them to respond quickly to patient requests and locate missing equipment.

4. Integration with Electronic Health Records (EHRs): Nurse call systems can now be integrated with EHRs, enabling staff to access patient information and communicate more effectively with other departments in the hospital.

5. Voice Recognition: Some nurse call systems use voice recognition technology to allow patients to make requests by speaking into a microphone, eliminating the need for physical call buttons.

These advanced technologies help to improve patient care, increase staff efficiency, and reduce response times, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.

