Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Value, Industry Growth & Market Forecast By 2021-2031

Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global off-highway electric vehicle market generated $15.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $168.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 26.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The report offers a detailed a segmentation of the global off-highway electric vehicle market based on vehicle type, energy storage capacity, battery type, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

👉🏽𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to over three-fifths of the global off-highway electric vehicle market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.4% from 2022 to 2031.

👉🏽𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲, the 50–200 kWh segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global off-highway electric vehicle market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the >200 kWh segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period.

👉🏽𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing nearly 90% of the global off-highway electric vehicle market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report also includes the lead-acid segment.

👉🏽𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the construction segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global off-highway electric vehicle market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the agriculture and mining segments.

👉🏽𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market in Asia-Pacific accounted for more than two-fifths of the global off-highway electric vehicle market in 2021, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the off-highway electric vehicle market in Europe is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the North America and LAMEA regions.

The factors such as increase in trend of recreational activities & adventure sports, rise in demand for electric machinery in construction sector, and surge in sales of electric vehicles supplement the growth of the off-highway electric vehicle market. However, high maintenance cost of off-highway electric vehicles and ban on ATV & UTV driving in wildlife area are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, technology development in off-highway electric vehicle and expansion of dealer network for effective product reach create market opportunities for the key players operating in the off-highway electric vehicle market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟𝐟-𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Deere & Company,

Epiroc AB,

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.,

Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.,

JCB Co., Ltd.,

Komatsu Ltd.,

The Volvo Group,

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.,

Cargotec Oyj,

Caterpillar Inc.,

CNH Industrial N.V.,

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH,

Narrow Aisle, Inc.,

Sandvik AB,

SANY Group,

Toyota Motor Corporation.

