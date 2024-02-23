Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Apremilast Accord, apremilast, Status: Opinion
On 22 February 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion, recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Apremilast Accord, intended for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis and Behcet’s disease. The applicant for this medicinal product is Accord Healthcare S.L.U.
Apremilast Accord will be available as 10 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg film-coated tablets. The active substance of Apremilast Accord is apremilast, a selective immunosuppressant (ATC code: L04AA32). Apremilast inhibits the action of phosphodiesterase 4, thereby increasing intracellular cAMP levels. This down-regulates the inflammatory response by modulating the expression of inflammatory cytokines implicated in psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis.
Apremilast Accord is a generic of Otezla, which has been authorised in the EU since 15 January 2015. Studies have demonstrated the satisfactory quality of Apremilast Accord and its bioequivalence to the reference product Otezla. A question and answer document on generic medicines can be found here.
The full indication is:
Psoriatic arthritis
Apremilast Accord, alone or in combination with Disease Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in adult patients who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to a prior DMARD therapy (see section 5.1).
Psoriasis
Apremilast Accord is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis in adult patients who failed to respond to or who have a contraindication to, or are intolerant to other systemic therapy including cyclosporine, methotrexate or psoralen and ultraviolet-A light (PUVA).
Behçet’s disease
Apremilast Accord is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with oral ulcers associated with Behçet’s disease (BD) who are candidates for systemic therapy.
Apremilast Accord should be prescribed by physicians experienced in the diagnosis and treatment of psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis or Behçet’s disease.
Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the European public assessment report (EPAR) and made available in all official European Union languages after the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.
CHMP summary of positive opinion for Apremilast Accord
Product details
- Name of medicine
Apremilast Accord
- Active substance
apremilast
- International non-proprietary name (INN) or common name
apremilast
- Therapeutic area (MeSH)
- Arthritis, Psoriatic
- Psoriasis
- Behcet Syndrome
- Oral Ulcer
- Anatomical therapeutic chemical (ATC) code
L04AA32
- EMA product number
EMEA/H/C/006208
This is a generic medicine, which is developed to be the same as a medicine that has already been authorised, called the reference medicine. A generic medicine contains the same active substance(s) as the reference medicine, and is used at the same dose(s) to treat the same disease(s). For more information, see Generic and hybrid medicines.
- Marketing authorisation applicant
Accord Healthcare S.L.U.
- Opinion adopted
22/02/2024
- Opinion status
Positive
