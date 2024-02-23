Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,059 in the last 365 days.

Summary of opinion: Reblozyl, 22/02/2024 Positive

On 22 February 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Reblozyl. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma EEIG.

The CHMP adopted an extension to an existing indication as follows:1

Reblozyl is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with transfusion-dependent anaemia due to very low, low and intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) with ring sideroblasts, who had an unsatisfactory response to or are ineligible for erythropoietin-based therapy (see section 5.1).

For information, the full indications for Reblozyl will be as follows:

Reblozyl is indicated in adults for the treatment of transfusion-dependent anaemia due to very low, low and intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) (see section 5.1).

Reblozyl is indicated in adults for the treatment of anaemia associated with transfusion dependent and non-transfusion dependent beta thalassaemia (see section 5.1).

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR), and will be available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

 1Removed text as strikethrough

You just read:

Summary of opinion: Reblozyl, 22/02/2024 Positive

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more