As the war against Ukraine enters its third year, the ILO and the government of Ukraine are working towards setting the country on a path of recovery and development, through a newly agreed-upon strategy that invests in people, creates quality employment and sustainable enterprises, and improves labour market governance. Watch to find out more.
ILO and the Government of Ukraine working towards recovery and decent work in the war-torn country
