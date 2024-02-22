Submit Release
ILO and the Government of Ukraine working towards recovery and decent work in the war-torn country

As the war against Ukraine enters its third year, the ILO and the government of Ukraine are working towards setting the country on a path of recovery and development, through a newly agreed-upon strategy that invests in people, creates quality employment and sustainable enterprises, and improves labour market governance. Watch to find out more.

