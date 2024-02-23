Submit Release
Two years of war in Ukraine: special event in Tbilisi

The EU Delegation to Georgia invites all interested individuals to join the event dedicated to the two-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The event will take place on 24 February at the House of Writers in Tbilisi, starting at noon and finishing in the evening. 

It will include a screening of short documentaries of the project “Culture vs War” with English subtitles, a screening of the film “20 Days of Mariupol” with English subtitles, an introduction to protective net weaving and much more. 

The full programme is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Participation in the event is free and open to everyone.

