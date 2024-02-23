Submit Release
Ukraine Energy Support Fund deploys 100 insulators to restore power after missile strike

In response to a Russian missile strike that damaged power lines in the Khmelnytskyi region of Ukraine, the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine purchased and delivered 100 insulators. This delivery facilitated the rapid restoration of electricity supply in the affected areas.

The delivery was financed with a contribution from Germany and was implemented by KfW, the German state investment and development bank.

The attacks on 8 January 2024 severely damaged the region’s electricity infrastructure, leaving residents and essential services without power.

“The 110 kV insulators, procured under the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, play a crucial role in repairing electric poles and facilitating the reconnection of power lines,” said a press release by the Energy Community Secretariat, which manages the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

This Fund was established by the Energy Community Secretariat and is co-shared by the European Commission, to provide financial support for repairing Ukrainian energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and to maintain the functioning of the energy sector. It collects contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors.

