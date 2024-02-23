Green Hydrogen Market to USD 385 Billion by 2030, Propelled by Sustainable Solutions
Rising global awareness and the need for sustainable energy drive the unprecedented growth of the Green Hydrogen Market.
Green Hydrogen Market size was valued at USD 156 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at USD 385 billion by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 11.98% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.”TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Green Hydrogen Market Size, valued at USD 156 Billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 385 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.98% during the forecast period 2023-2030.
— Sr. Researcher Sushant Kadam
The global green hydrogen market is experiencing a seismic shift as renewable energy sources take center stage in the quest for sustainable solutions. With increasing concerns over carbon emissions, governments and industries alike are turning to green hydrogen as a key player in the clean energy transition. This burgeoning market is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by advancements in electrolysis technology and a growing commitment to decarbonization. From transportation to industrial processes, green hydrogen is poised to revolutionize various sectors, offering a versatile and eco-friendly alternative to conventional fuels.
Investment in the green hydrogen market is soaring as stakeholders recognize its potential to reshape the energy landscape. As countries set ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, green hydrogen emerges as a vital tool in achieving these goals. The market is characterized by a flurry of activity, with collaborations between governments, corporations, and research institutions driving innovation and scalability. From electrolyzer manufacturing to infrastructure development, a robust ecosystem is taking shape to support the widespread adoption of green hydrogen. With favorable policies and increasing awareness of its benefits, the green hydrogen market is primed for exponential growth, heralding a cleaner and more sustainable future for generations to come.
Browse in-depth TOC
• Tables
• Figures
• Pages
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2790
KEY PLAYERS:
• linde pc
• Engie
• Nel asa
• bloom energy
• air liquid
• air products Inc.
• Cummins
• Engie
• other
Market Report Scope:
The global demand for hydrogen is surging as it gains recognition for its potential as an energy carrier. With applications spanning various sectors, including transportation and shipping, the market is witnessing a significant boost. Notably, the first pilot project for carbon-free steel production in Sweden using low-carbon hydrogen marks a pivotal step towards decarbonization. As the awareness of hydrogen's potential grows, the market is expanding, with the transport and shipping sectors recognizing green hydrogen as a sustainable solution to reduce carbon emissions, thus driving market growth.
Market Analysis:
Favorable government policies promoting a hydrogen economy, coupled with escalating environmental concerns over carbon emissions, are propelling the demand for green hydrogen. The industry benefits from low variable electricity costs, driven by the drastic reduction in renewable energy production costs. Continuous advancements in solar and wind energy contribute to the decline in production costs, creating a favorable landscape for the growth of the green hydrogen market.
Do you have any Questions Ask Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2790
Segment Analysis:
By Technology:
The alkaline electrolyzer segment dominates due to its conventional use in green hydrogen projects. Alkaline electrolyzers, utilizing liquid alkaline solutions, boast higher operating hours compared to PEM electrolyzers. While alkaline electrolyzers have a lower cost advantage, PEM electrolyzers are expected to witness higher growth due to their functional flexibility and higher efficiency.
By Distribution Channel:
The pipeline segment dominates, offering the most economically viable method for large-volume, long-distance transportation. Hydrogen can be transported through various means, but pipelines stand out as the preferred option, backed by studies on converting natural gas pipelines for hydrogen transportation.
By End User:
The power industry exhibits the second-highest CAGR, driven by the increasing integration of renewable energy. Green hydrogen proves to be a sustainable solution for storing excess energy generated by renewable sources, aiding in coping with load fluctuations and meeting the high-power demands of energy-intensive industries.
Key Regional Development:
Asia Pacific is poised to lead the green hydrogen market, driven by the region's focus on controlling carbon emissions, particularly in the automobile industry. The shift towards reducing emissions from petrol and diesel vehicles propels the demand for green hydrogen.
Key Takeaways:
Sustainable Energy Revolution: Green hydrogen emerges as a key player in the shift towards sustainable energy solutions.
Asia-Pacific Dominance: The Asia-Pacific region takes the lead, spurred by the automotive industry's commitment to reducing carbon emissions.
Pipeline Infrastructure Key: Pipeline distribution emerges as the most economically viable method for transporting large volumes over long distances.
Power Industry Integration: The power industry witnesses significant growth, utilizing green hydrogen for renewable energy storage.
Recent Developments:
In May 2022, Air Liquide S.A., CaetanoBus, and Toyota Motor Europe collaborate on integrated hydrogen solutions, focusing on infrastructure and vehicle fleets for hydrogen mobility.
In April 2022, Lhyfe and WPD partner for large-scale renewable green hydrogen production at Storgrundet offshore wind farm in Sweden, showcasing commitment to sustainable solutions.
Buy Single User PDF @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2790
Table of Contents
1.Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2.Research Methodology
3.Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4.Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID 19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of the Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Impact on major economies
4.3.2.1 US
4.3.2.2 Canada
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.5 United Kingdom
4.3.2.6 China
4.3.2.7 Japan
4.3.2.8 South Korea
4.3.2.9 Rest of the World
5.Value Chain Analysis
6.Porter’s 5 forces model
7.PEST Analysis
8.Green hydrogen Market Segmentation, by Application
8.1 Power generations
8.2 Transportations
8.3 Methanol Production
8.Green hydrogen Market Segmentation, by technology
9.1 Alkaline electrolyze
9.2 Polymer electrolyte Membrane
10.Green hydrogen Market Segmentation, by distribution channel
10.1 Pipeline
10.2 Cargo
11.Green hydrogen Market Segmentation, by end user
11.1 Chemical
11.2 Power
11.3 Medical
11.4 Automobile
11.5 others
Read More…….
About US:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram