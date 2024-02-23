Air Brake System Market Size 2018 : $4.81 Billion, Expected to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2026, CAGR of 4.4% (2019-2026)

Air Brake System Market Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Air Brake System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Air Disc Brake, Air Drum Brake), Component (Compressor, Governor, Tank, Air Dryer, Foot Valve, Brake Chamber, Slack Adjuster, and Others), and Vehicle Type (Trucks, Bus, and Rolling Stock): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026."

𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 : 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔

The global air brake system market was valued at $4.81 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.4%.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Surge in sales & production of commercial vehicles & off-highway trucks and surge in number of railways & high-speed trains drive the growth of the global air brake system market. However, higher cost of air brakes as compared to hydraulic brakes and rise in focus on electric trucks & buses hinder the market growth. On the other hand, regulations related to load carrying capacity and mandates on air brakes installation create new opportunities in the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐦 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on type, the air drum brake segment held more than four-fifths of the total share of the global air brake system market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to wide usage of safety components and increased production & sales of vehicles across the globe. Moreover, the air disc brake segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the trend of automation and technological advancements.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔

Based on vehicle type, the rolling stock segment contributed the highest market share in the global air brake system market, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the introduction of automation in railways across the globe. However, the truck segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to increased production and sales of the vehicle across the globe.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global air brake system market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to adoption of advanced technology along with the constant development in air brake systems. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to wide applications of air brakes in vehicles with increased transportation having an efficient safety and security system.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Knorr-Bremse

Wabco

Meritor

Haldex

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Wabtec

Nabtesco

TSE Brakes

Federal-Mogul Sorl Auto Parts

