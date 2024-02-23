Solar Freezer Market: Solar-Powered Cold Storage | Asia-Pacific 8% CAGR by Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China

Global Solar Freezer Market projected to hit $15.5 billion by 2030

The global solar freezer market is anticipated to witness robust growth due to increasing demand among the healthcare facilities sectors in off-grid areas.” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global solar freezer market size was valued at $8.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.5 billion by 2030 with expected solar freezer market forecast at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Solar freezer provide a practical and sustainable solution for preserving perishable goods and maintaining low temperatures in off-grid or remote areas where access to electricity is limited. Continued advancements in solar technology and energy storage are expected to further enhance the efficiency, affordability, and accessibility of solar freezer systems in the future.

Asia-Pacific solar freezer market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 8.1%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

The major companies profiled in solar freezer market include CONNEXA ENERGY, EcoSolarCool, SunDanzer, Unique Off-Grid Appliances, B Medical Systems, DOMETIC, Dulas, Engel Coolers, KYOCERA, Sure Chill Steca Elektronik, and Vestfrost Solutions.

A solar freezer is a refrigeration appliance powered by solar energy, typically used to store perishable goods and maintain low temperatures in off-grid or remote areas where access to electricity is limited.

Solar freezers provide a sustainable solution for storing food and perishable goods in remote residential properties without access to grid electricity.

Solar freezers are used to store vaccines, medications, and medical supplies in off-grid healthcare facilities, ensuring access to essential healthcare services in underserved areas.

The demand for solar freezer industry has drastically increased due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus all over the world. Most of the powerful countries have invested huge amount of money to curb the demand for vaccine freezer and refrigerator in various places where electricity is not available throughout the day.

Rise in awareness regarding the prospects of solar freezer is expected create solar freezer market opportunities of growth throughout the forecast period.

Creating awareness among the people about the usage of eco-friendly products such as solar freezer and also making it affordable at a low price with high-quality technologies can replace the conventional freezer in the supermarkets and also can be used to increase the revenue of ice cream industry by aiding them in developing in the unexplored locations.

Solar freezers help farmers, fishermen, and food producers preserve harvested crops, fish, and other perishable goods, reducing post-harvest losses and extending shelf life.

Solar freezers play a crucial role in disaster response and humanitarian relief efforts by providing cold storage for food, water, and medical supplies in emergency situations and remote locations.

The increase in awareness among the people regarding carbon emission due to power generation through fossil fuels being used by conventional refrigerator in increasing the demand for solar freezer among the household appliance sector and many other commercial sectors throughout the forecast period.

Rise in need for eco-friendly energy solutions has further propelled the demand for solar freezer. For instance, Indian government took various steps to promote the solar-based appliances for the basic needs in the rural areas where the electrical transmission is not available.

The government also invested nearly 135 million through various banks to the industries under the solar home system (SHS) segment. Solar-based household appliances are promoted in these areas to make people live in better conditions such as basic lighting and other basic services.

Government schemes and initiatives toward the use of solar-based system is expected to boost the solar freezer market revenue during the forecast period.

High prices of solar freezer compared to conventional fuel-based freezers is expected to hamper the sales of solar freezer market during the forecast period.

By type, the solar-battery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

By capacity, in terms of volume, the 250-500 ltrs segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

By end use, the infrastructure segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

