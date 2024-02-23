Revolutionizing the Road : Automotive 3D Printing Market Forecasted to Reach $13.02 Billion by 2030

Automotive 3D Printing Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Automotive 3D Printing Market by Component (Technology (Material Extrusion, Powder Bed Fusion, Vat Photopolymerization, Material Jetting, Direct Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting), Material (Polymers, Metal, Others), and Services), Application (Prototyping, Tooling, Jigs & Fixtures, End-Use Parts, Others), Propulsion (ICE Vehicles, Electric Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global automotive 3D printing industry was pegged at $1.66 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $13.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Rise in need to minimize vehicle weight, product costs, and development time, surge in use of 3D printing for prototyping & development of complex parts, and high demand for customized automotive parts have boosted the growth of the global automotive 3D printing market. However, lack of expertise & skilled labor hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rapid technological advancements and surge in investment in R&D would open new opportunities in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

By component, the technology segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for half of the market, owing to rise in demand for passenger vehicles and increase in need to optimize the manufacturing process. The report includes an analysis of other segments such as material and services.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By application, the prototyping segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, owing to rapid prototyping using 3D printing to reduce development time of testing model. However, the end-use parts segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in application of 3D printing for manufacturing complex automotive parts.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the market across Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. This is due to growth in demand for premium cars, high adoption of electric vehicles, and established automotive industry in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period, owing to demand for passenger vehicles, surge in disposable income in countries including India and China, and development of autonomous vehicles in the region.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

3D Systems Corporation

Autodesk, Inc.

Desktop Metal, Inc.

EOS GmbH

General Electric Company

Hoganas AB

Materialise NV

Stratasys, Ltd.

Ultimaker BV

Voxeljet AG

