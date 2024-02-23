North America's Electric Vehicle Battery Market Accelerating Towards $22.87 Billion by 2028

North America Electric Vehicle Battery Industry

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “North America Electric Vehicle Battery Market By Battery Type, Propulsion Type, And Vehicle Type: North America Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the North America Electric Vehicle Battery Market was valued at $7,700.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $22,870.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Development of low cost and high-performance electric vehicles batteries, rise in public charging infrastructure, and strict government policies and regulations towards vehicle emission drive the growth of the North America electric vehicle battery market. However, unstable supply of raw material and safety concerns associated with battery hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for drones across emerging nations and rise in adoption of zero-emission electric vehicles application create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the passenger cars segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the North America Electric Vehicle Battery market, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2021 to 2028.

𝐁𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the North America electric vehicle battery market is segregated into battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicle, and Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The hybrid electric vehicle segment dominated the propulsion type segment in 2020, owing to the lower carbon dioxide emissions and reduction in fuel consumption on implementation of hybrid electric vehicle technologies. The battery electric vehicle segment is gaining popularity owing to presence of electric vehicle industry giants namely Tesla in the North American region. Moreover, the rise in consumer awareness and government initiatives towards reduction of carbon footprint across North America has led to growth of propulsion type segment over the years.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲, the market across the US region accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue, contributing to more than four-fifths of the total share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2028. However, the Canada region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. The report also studies region include Mexico.

The North America Electric Vehicle Battery market is segmented on the basis of battery type, propulsion type, vehicle type, and country. Based on propulsion type, the hybrid electric vehicles segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the battery electric vehicles segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Leading players of the North America Electric Vehicle Battery market analyzed in the research include 𝐀𝟏𝟐𝟑 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐀𝐂𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨, 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐬, 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨., 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐒𝐲𝐬, 𝐄𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐄𝐒𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐄𝐱𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐈𝐀𝐈 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐎𝐦𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐑-𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐑-𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐍 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐥𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐑-𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐍 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐑-𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐅𝐈𝐍 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐥𝐨 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, the governments across the North American region implemented strict lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus. This led to a sudden downfall in the demand for electric vehicle batteries across the region.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of innovative electric vehicle battery solutions in the North American region.