Asia-Pacific Power Transformer (<100MVA) Market To Witness Huge Growth and Focusing Top Key Players Siemens AG, ABB Ltd.

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The advent of smart grid technologies has led to the development of intelligent transformers equipped with sensors and communication capabilities. These smart transformers enable real-time monitoring of key parameters such as temperature, load, and insulation condition, allowing for proactive maintenance and enhanced grid reliability. The Asia-Pacific power transformer (<100 MVA) market was valued at $5,210 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $8,990 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž:Power transformers are crucial components in the electrical grid infrastructure, playing a vital role in transmitting and distributing electrical energy efficiently and safely. These transformers are responsible for stepping up or stepping down voltage levels to facilitate long-distance transmission or local distribution, respectively. Let's delve deeper into the workings and significance of power transformers.One of the primary functions of power transformers is voltage regulation. In the transmission network, high-voltage transmission lines are used to minimize energy losses during long-distance power transfer. Power transformers located at substations step up the voltage for efficient transmission over these lines. At distribution substations closer to consumers, other transformers step down the voltage to safer levels suitable for household and commercial use.Additionally, power transformers provide isolation between the primary and secondary circuits, protecting equipment and personnel from electrical hazards. Isolation transformers, specifically designed for this purpose, are commonly used in sensitive electronic devices to eliminate ground loops and reduce the risk of electric shock.๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ & ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐„๐ฑ๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐Ž๐ง ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:High cost is a major limitation for purchasing and installation of power transformers. However, no power system is complete without power transformers, and hence a lot of governments provide subsidies in various forms.Most of this market is grabbed by low rating power transformers because of their utilization in widely used medium and high-voltage transmission networks.Based on country, the market is analyzed across China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific. China was the highest revenue contributor, valued at $1,532 million in 2016. This country is further expected to attain a market value of $2,534 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. Moreover, China is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. India and Thailand are the second and third leading country for Asia-Pacific power transformer (<100 MVA) market, respectively. The Asia-Pacific power transformer (<100 MVA) market holds a substantial scope for growth. Demand for electricity, advancements in transmission lines as well as replacement of old units provide growth opportunities for this market.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ'๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:โ€ข General Electric Companyโ€ข Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.โ€ข Bharat Heavy Electriclas Limitedโ€ข Schneider Electric S.E.โ€ข CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limitedโ€ข ABB Ltd.โ€ข Toshiba Corporationโ€ข Siemens AGโ€ข Mitsubishi Electric Corporationโ€ข Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co.Ltd.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:The Solar blankets Industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ:โ€ข China is expected to continue to lead the market throughout 2016 to 2023, followed by Indiaโ€ข The power transformer (<100 MVA) market in Australia is projected to register the highest growth from 2016 to 2023โ€ข The Asia-Pacific power transformer (<100 MVA) market is projected at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023โ€ข Japan was the fourth largest revenue contributor of the Asia-Pacific power transformer (<100 MVA) market in 2016โ€ข Hong Kong is projected to register the second highest growth rate from 2016 to 2023