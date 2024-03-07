Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $10.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Metalized Flexible Packaging Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the metalized flexible packaging market size is predicted to reach $10.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.

The growth in the metalized flexible packaging market is due to the increasing demand for sustainable packaging. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest metalized flexible packaging market share. Major players in the metalized flexible packaging market include Polinas Group, Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics LLC, Amcor Limited, Berry Global Group Inc., Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company.

Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Segments
•By Material Type: Aluminum Foil-Based Flexible Packaging, Metalized Film Flexible Packaging
•By Packaging Type: Bags, Pouches, Wraps, Rollstock, Other Packaging Types
•By Application: Packaging, Decoration, Printing And Lamination, Labelling, Insulations
•By End-Use Industry: Food, Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Pet Food, Other End-Use Industries
•By Geography: The global metalized flexible packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Metalized flexible packaging is the packaging process that uses thin layers of metals or metal-mounted packaging materials to pack products whose shape can be changed during packaging. The metalized flexible packaging is used in packaging products that are sensitive to light and to increase product shelf life.

1. Executive Summary
2. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Characteristics
3. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Trends And Strategies
4. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Size And Growth
27. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Metalized Flexible Packaging Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Dual-Clutch Transmission Market Report

