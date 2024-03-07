Global Meal Kit Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Meal Kit Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the meal kit market size is predicted to reach $34.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%.

The growth in the meal kit market is due to the rise in urbanization and busy lifestyles. North America region is expected to hold the largest meal kit market share. Major players in the meal kit market include Ahold Delhaize USA, HelloFresh SE, Daily Harvest Inc., Home Chef LLC, Blue Apron Holdings Inc., Marley Spoon AG, Fresh Direct LLC.

Meal Kit Market Segments
• By Type: Fresh Food, Processed Food
• By Category: Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian
• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Food Stores, Small Grocery Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels
• By Geography: The global meal kit market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Meal kit refers to a service that prepares and delivers customized food ingredients, pre-cooked meals, half-cooked food products, and fresh ingredients to customers to further prepare their meals conveniently. Meal kits are an alternative to grocery shopping as they reduce trips to the grocery store, are affordable in nutrition, time, and cost-saving, and reduce food wastage. These are convenient and offer the opportunity to prepare foods at home in less time.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Meal Kit Market Characteristics
3. Meal Kit Market Trends And Strategies
4. Meal Kit Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Meal Kit Market Size And Growth
……
27. Meal Kit Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Meal Kit Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

